Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Popculture
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
chulavistatoday.com
Brazilian soccer icon Pelé dies at 82
Soccer's first global icon, Pelé, has died at the age of 82 in São Paulo, Brazil. On Thursday, Kely Nascimento, Pele's daughter, took to Instagram to publish a goodbye publication with a photo of family members holdings hands with the soccer legend in a formation of unity. “Everything...
France 24
The World Cups that made Pelé 'immortal'
The football legend Pelé, who died on December 29, went down in history not only as an incredible striker but also as the only man to have won the World Cup three times. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the three World Cups that would result in Fifa dubbing Pelé “the immortal”.
Yardbarker
Benfica To Go Head-To-Head With Inter Milan To Sign Racing Club Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz If Enzo Fernandez Sold, Portuguese Media Report
Portuguese giants Benfica would be ready to rival Inter for the signature of Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in the event that they sell Enzo Fernandez. This according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, via FCInter1908, who report that the 19-year-old Nerazzurri-linked player would be one of the Lisbon-based club’s main targets to replace Fernandez, who is on the radar of some of Europe’s elite.
Pelé put passion at the heart of soccer, embodied 'the beautiful game'
Pelé was the symbol of soccer played with passion, gusto and a smile. Indeed, he helped to forge an image of the game, which even today lots of people continue to crave.
The soccer player who got assassinated for scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Columbian national team. He was much respected by the Columbian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
qhubonews.com
Records indicate that Nazi Germany employed Honorary Consuls to further their agenda worldwide. – by Debbie Cenziper, ProPublica, and Will Fitzgibbon, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
By Debbie Cenziper, ProPublica, and Will Fitzgibbon, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. In 1942, as Nazi Germany began to send hundreds of thousands of Jews to killing...
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. “Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number,” current Brazil forward Neymar wrote following the soccer great’s death Thursday at the age of 82. “That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé soccer was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed soccer into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Soccer and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure.”
Comments / 0