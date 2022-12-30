Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Once again Liverpool find themselves behind first after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall capitalized on sloppy defending by the Reds and a non-existent midfield. Jurgen Klopp's men somewhat responded by getting a hold of the game. Darwin Nunez causing the most problems for the visiting side. The equaliser did come, but through an...
BBC
Pele: Premier League and EFL players wear black armbands to honour footballing great
Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and held a minute's applause before kick-off in Friday's games in honour of Brazil legend Pele. The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute's applause or "other appropriate gesture". Three-time World Cup...
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
Wolves 0 Man Utd 1 LIVE RESULT: Rashford SCORES after coming on as sub to fire United into top four – reaction
MARCUS RASHFORD has fired Manchester United into the top four with a winner - after being dropped to the bench by Erik ten Hag. Rashford shrugged off a host of tackles from Wolves defenders to coolly finish after a one-two with Bruno Fernandes. United have leapfrogged Spurs into the top...
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker
Sunderland appear to be keen to move quickly to replace Ellis Simms this month.
BBC
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
You know the drill: Hogmanay celebrations, a walk and a good feed on New Year's Day and the football on 2 January. Does it get any better than that?. The first SPFL match of 2023 is the Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Celtic cross the city with a nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Defeat is unthinkable for Michael Beale and his team as it would give Celtic a seemingly unassailable advantage for the second half of the campaign.
BBC
Craig Gordon at 40: Watch some of the Hearts & Scotland goalkeeper's finest saves
To mark Craig Gordon turning 40, BBC Scotland looks back at 40 saves from his time with Heart of Midlothian and Celtic. The Scotland goalkeeper will miss the second half of the season after breaking his leg on Christmas Eve.
Yardbarker
On This Day: Celtic come from behind to win to beat Rangers at Ibrox
On This Day in in 2016, Brendan Rodgers took his Celtic side to Ibrox for the first time since their promotion. Celtic had won the reverse game at Paradise 5-1 thanks to a Moussa Dembele hat-trick and had knocked Rangers out of the League cup thanks to a late Dembele goal.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
BBC
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: Eddie Howe says finishing let Magpies down
Newcastle United's Eddie Howe says finishing let them down in a goalless draw against Leeds, but is happy with the "effort and commitment" from his players over the calendar year. MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United. Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day...
Sunderland hopeful defensive duo will return for Blackpool clash
Fit defenders are in short supply at Sunderland right now, but things are starting to look up.
Yardbarker
Rangers 0-2 Celtic – The Cassidy Cavalcade on New Year’s Day
New Year’s Day 1921 was a fine day. New Year celebrations, as usual, had been long and intense, but soon after midday there was a general movement to the west end of Glasgow to Ibrox to see the game that everyone had been talking about for weeks, the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic. Rangers were undefeated in the League, but Celtic were not all that far behind them, and were the winners of the then prestigious Glasgow Cup in which they had beaten Rangers in the semi-final and Clyde in the final.
NBC Sports
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
Yardbarker
O’Dea on Postecoglou’s Dressing Room Visit after Glasgow Derby Victory
Celtic’s B team Gaffer, Darren O’Dea, spoke to Celtic TV about his side’s dominant performance over theRangers B team. The Celtic B team clashed with theRangers B team in Paradise yesterday under the watchful eyes of Ange Postecoglou. With the Celtic first team boss in attendance, as well as thousands of fans, the Hoops initially felt a bit anxious about performing in this huge fixture, according to O’Dea. However, after a shakey few minutes, Celtic eased themselves into the game and started scoring, eventually netting five goals, while only concerning two.
BBC
Celtic: 'No great urgency' for more January signings - Ange Postecoglou
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sees "no great urgency" to move back into the transfer market having made three signings ahead of the January window. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata was secured from Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, on Friday. Defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi will also officially join the Scottish...
