New Year’s Day 1921 was a fine day. New Year celebrations, as usual, had been long and intense, but soon after midday there was a general movement to the west end of Glasgow to Ibrox to see the game that everyone had been talking about for weeks, the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic. Rangers were undefeated in the League, but Celtic were not all that far behind them, and were the winners of the then prestigious Glasgow Cup in which they had beaten Rangers in the semi-final and Clyde in the final.

