Arizona State

wolf hybrid
2d ago

If they want to label the land as being owned by the federal government, then the state of Az. Should sue the federal government for allowing the immigrants to trespass across federal land into the state. The state was sued for trespassing, why not the immigrants? Another example of the anti-American Biden administration.

TRUTH
2d ago

duecy do nothing, knew they were illegally placed when he did it , he knew they would be removed quickly but wasted the money anyways. If he really wanted to fix the immigration problem he would of worked on immigration reform on a bipartisan level. so we can have a long term solution not just an illegally placed bandaid.

Patrick Wall
2d ago

Just what did the Arizona citizens think who would have to pay to remove Duecy's political stunt, I don't blame them for being angry, but they should have stopped him beforehand.

kawc.org

What's ahead for abortion in Arizona in 2023?

PHOENIX -- The incoming attorney general says she won't appeal a ruling that doctors in Arizona can perform abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy. But that may not end the legal battle as there are others who can keep the case alive. And regardless of what happens, Arizona's new...
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

Taking down the shipping containers at the Arizona border will cost $76 million

After months of scrutiny from environmentalists, immigration advocates and the U.S. government, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking down the shipping containers he had seemingly illegally put up. Ducey originally ordered the installation of the containers back in August in response to immigrant crossings. The project cost the state $95...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
travel2next.com

24 National Parks In Arizona

Arizona, ‘The Grand Canyon State’ may be home to one of the most famous capital letter National Parks in America, but it has other incredible national parks to see. Of course, many people heading to the state will choose to visit the Grand Canyon. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon annually, making it the second most popular national park in the United States after the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

It’s electric: ADOT planning a statewide network of EV chargers along interstates

PHOENIX — Electric vehicle drivers across Arizona can expect more chargers on interstate highways in the next few years, which means longer road trips. The Arizona Department of Transportation will oversee the upgrade of existing chargers and installation of new ones along five interstate highways, thanks to $76.5 million in funding via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was signed into law in November 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Attorney General Mark Brnovich Sues Buckeye School District for Alleged Payment Scandal

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and Superintendent Kristi Wilson for alleged “additional compensation.”. “Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” said Brnovich in a press release. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

