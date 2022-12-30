If they want to label the land as being owned by the federal government, then the state of Az. Should sue the federal government for allowing the immigrants to trespass across federal land into the state. The state was sued for trespassing, why not the immigrants? Another example of the anti-American Biden administration.
duecy do nothing, knew they were illegally placed when he did it , he knew they would be removed quickly but wasted the money anyways. If he really wanted to fix the immigration problem he would of worked on immigration reform on a bipartisan level. so we can have a long term solution not just an illegally placed bandaid.
Just what did the Arizona citizens think who would have to pay to remove Duecy's political stunt, I don't blame them for being angry, but they should have stopped him beforehand.
Comments / 121