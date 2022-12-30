Read full article on original website
TOMBOGO Teases a Glow-In-The-Dark Saucony Butterfly Collaboration
Saucony made a splash in the footwear sphere in 2022 by tapping up-and-coming streetwear imprints Maybe Tomorrow and TOMBOGO to give them a shot at their first sneaker collaborations. The latter impressed sneaker aficionados with a TOMBOGO x Saucony The Butterfly silhouette — an interchangeable slip-on that further added to the hype surrounding clogs. And after debuting in a lighter gray colorway last Summer, the model has now been teased in a brand new green colorway that bears glow-in-the-dark capabilities.
The adidas Response CL "Core Black" is an Everyday Staple
Will continue to pump out fresh colorways of its Response CL silhouette throughout the new year. In 2022 the trail runner-inspired model arrived in subtle “Green Oxide” and “Metal Grey,” while Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny gave his stamp of approval through a duo of collaborative takes on the retro sneaker.
AMBUSH® Teases Year of the Rabbit Themed Bunny Balaclavas
AMBUSH has taken to Instagram to tease a new drop for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. In anticipation for the Lunar New Year to ring in the Year of the Rabbit, AMBUSH has dropped a teaser of its new bunny balaclava, arriving in pink and grey. Posting on Instagram the...
The adidas HYPERTURF Adventure Lands in Earth-Friendly Hues
Recently debuted its chunky HYPERTURF silhouette and has maintained a steady output of colorful releases that have hit shelves globally. The Three Stripes imprint recently coated the pair in “Magic Beige,” while a subtle “Ecru Tint” colorway made its way to retailers in late 2022. Now,...
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
ASRV’s 2022 Winter Collection Introduces Advanced Waterproofing Technologies
For its latest collection, sportswear label ASRV released a curation of thermoregulating layers and weatherproof technology, designed to change the way we interact with nature in its harshest season. With the modern athlete’s urban lifestyle in mind, the Winter ‘22 Collection aims to provide weather-ready technology in versatile and high-performance silhouettes. Inspired by cold-weather landscapes, the new collection consists of shades of sky blue, gray and smokey neutrals.
JJJJound's Newest BAPE STA Collab Dazzles In This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Footwear brands have spared no time in cutting to the chase in 2023 with. and its subsidiaries, New Balance and Reebok set to make noise with a wide variety of launches. However, let’s first recap what news hit the web this past week before we break down where to spend whatever holiday money remains in the first 2023 installment of Weekly Footwear Drops.
Rick Owens Offers Multicolored Reptilian Flair With SS23 Edfu Plain Sabot
From dystopic creations and silhouettes to Mammoth-like fur shoes, nothing is off limits for Rick Owens. In expanding his footwear catalog, the designer dipped into reptilian creatures. As a part of the Spring/Summer 2023 offering, Owens’ Edfu Plain Sabot shoes come cast in iridescent python. The open-toe silhouette’s upper features...
Brain Dead and Kerbi Urbanowski Are Back Together for a Stained Glass Desk Light Collection
Brain Dead‘s range of homeware is kitsch, obscure and always on brand, and now the Kyle Ng-helmed label is back with Kerbi Urbanowski for a line of stained glass desk lights. Following up on the duo’s release in 2021, the new iteration of lamps continues in the former drop’s...
G-SHOCK Links Up With Preduce Skateboards for Special DW 5600 Watch
Casio’s G-SHOCK is adding to its catalog of multicolored partnerships with a new collaboration. This time, the watch brand is paying homage to Thailand by linking up with Bangkok-based Preduce Skateboards. Also celebrating Preduce Skateboard’s 20th anniversary, the collaboration set it sights on G-SHOCK’s DW 5600 watch. But to...
Albino & Preto's Dickies Japan Collaborative Collection Is Fueled by Martial Arts
After reconnecting with STASH for a Modernica Stackable Side Shell Chair release, Albino & Preto is now gearing up to release its latest collaboration with Dickies Japan. Fueled by martial arts, the special workwear range draws inspiration from the uniforming of jiu-jitsu, pairing the distinct stylistic outlook with the sensibility of both the worlds of culinary arts and the street. The workwear creations found in the Albino & Preto x Dickies Japan collaboration are rendered in three iconic Dickies colors, serving as an homage to the brand’s blue-collar roots.
Ellie Mercer's Signature Silver and Resin Rings Land at Goodhood
When Hypebeast spoke to Ellie Mercer in 2020, she asked, “Oh my god, am I a jewelry designer?” Fast forward to 2023 and the London-based, self-taught creative is a firm part of the capital’s burgeoning jewelry scene, sitting alongside greats such as Bleue Burnham and Hatton Labs. Now, Mercer’s designs have evolved, and to celebrate her latest work she now finds her pieces stocked at the London institution that is Goodhood.
KAWS Releases New Screen Print With The Modern Art Museum of Forth Worth
The Modern Art Museum of Forth Worth collaborated with KAWS on a new limited-edition screenprint to usher in the 20th anniversary of its Tadao Ando-designed building. Made in conjunction with Brand X Editions, CLEAN SLATE (2022) features a large COMPANION holding two smaller characters in each arm. The artwork carries a largely grayscale palette as COMPANION is seen marching forward, perhaps signaling in the New Year. The artwork notably mirrors a larger sculpture KAWS installed in The Modern’s courtyard back in 2020, just outside the institution’s 53,000 square feet of gallery space.
Mac DeMarco to Release Instrumental LP ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ Later This Month
Mac DeMarco will be returning with a new album in just a few weeks. The forthcoming record, entitled Five Easy Hot Dogs, is a collection of instrumental recordings the singer made throughout his time spent traveling across the U.S. and Canada. Each of the 14 songs on Five Easy Hot...
Take an Official Look at the Pawnshop Skate Co. x Nike SB Dunk High
As we enter the new year, is gearing up to present a variety of collaborative kicks to begin 2023. Nike’s skateboarding division is set to team up with creatives around the globe for their take on the classic Dunk model. From its highly-anticipated union with hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to Jarritos‘ tasty rendition of the Dunk Low, Nike is now tapping Californian retailer Pawnshop Skate Co. for its own SB Dunk High that has received official imagery.
adidas NMD S1 Unveiled in "Triple White" and "Triple Black" Colorways
Excitement over the NMD S1 was through the roof when Three Stripes family member Pharrell first debuted them in 2021, and since then it’s captured the hearts of many for its futuristic style sensibility and collaborations with the likes of RIMOWA and Philllllthy. In the new year, the lifestyle proposition intends on advancing its catalog with more colorways, the latest two to be uncovered being “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
Upcoming 'MF Ghost' Anime Receives New Trailer
After delivering a teaser revealing a new Eurobeat soundtrack, the official website for the upcoming MF Ghost anime has now delivered a new trailer for the adaptation of Shuuichi Shigeno‘s Initial D manga. Serving as the third promotional trailer for the anime, the release is accompanied by a new main visual and list of both the cast and staff involved in the project.
On-Foot Look at the Upcoming Nike Dunk Low CO.JP
The new year is here, and is poised to build on its momentum from 2022 by delivering a fresh batch of sneakers for its massive consumer base. Down the road in 2023, the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP lineage will be revisited and broadened with a new brown and black entry. And after appearing via early imagery last month, we now have a detailed on-foot view of the pair.
