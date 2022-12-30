New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, closing out an exciting first year for FFXnow. Since officially launching on Feb. 22, the new home of Tysons Reporter and Reston Now has pushed to bring the local news reporting from those sites to other corners of Fairfax County, from Chantilly to Huntington, while maintaining their focus on the Tysons and Reston areas.

