HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
coveringkaty.com
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Sneakers May Be The Key To Solving A Cold Case
Darrence O'Brien KindlePhoto by(Colonial Mortuary) The police in Texas have been trying to solve a murder for 5 years now. They are now re-releasing details of the case, along with photos and video that were part of the evidence at the time. This is all being done in the hopes of solving this cold case.
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
Murder committed minutes before 2022 still unsolved despite improving HPD homicide clearance numbers
Improving deadly crime statistics are offering little comfort to the family of a woman who didn't live to see another year of her life.
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
californiaexaminer.net
Released Mugshot Of The 17-year-old Suspect In The Murder Of His 19-year-old Coworker
A young guy is being charged with manslaughter after he reportedly shot and killed a woman who was 19 years old at her residence in east Harris County early on Friday morning. Marissa Dikeman, 19, passed away, and Cayman Wilson, age 17, has been charged with manslaughter with her death.
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
KLTV
Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves
GOODRICH, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people caught on camera stealing from a store. The sheriff’s office has released a photo taken on Dec. 24 at the Dollar General on FM 393 in Goodrich. Anyone with...
fox26houston.com
Man dead in SE Houston after being hit by car with 5 kids inside, heavy fog played part
HOUSTON - A man has died in southeast Houston after being hit by a car officials say. Houston police responded to a report of an accident on I-45 and Woodridge near Park Place. When officials arrived they found a man in his 30s laying in the main lanes. He was pronounced dead by the Houston Fire Department when they arrived.
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
fox26houston.com
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
Teen abducts newborn and passes it off as her own child in Harris Co., charging documents show
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the 19-year-old, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
