Onalaska, TX

coveringkaty.com

Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Still Unsolved

Sneakers May Be The Key To Solving A Cold Case

Darrence O'Brien KindlePhoto by(Colonial Mortuary) The police in Texas have been trying to solve a murder for 5 years now. They are now re-releasing details of the case, along with photos and video that were part of the evidence at the time. This is all being done in the hopes of solving this cold case.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves

GOODRICH, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people caught on camera stealing from a store. The sheriff’s office has released a photo taken on Dec. 24 at the Dollar General on FM 393 in Goodrich. Anyone with...
GOODRICH, TX

