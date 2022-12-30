Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mackenzie Holmes Moves Up to 15th All-Time Leading Scorer For Indiana Women's Basketball
Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted 32 points in the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan State on Thursday, which bumped her up to No. 15 on Indiana's all-time leading scorers list.
witzamfm.com
Trooper Austin Collins Reports to the Jasper District
Jasper- On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes...
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb talks about year ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talked with “All INdiana Politics” about his next political move and how he’ll also try to guide the legislature during its budget session that begins next week. News 8 reporter Garrett Bergquist asked the Republican governor what he wants...
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
cbs4indy.com
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
witzamfm.com
Kimball Electronics Director Appointed to State Board
Local Sources- One of Kimball Electronic's directors has been appointed to a state board. Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement yesterday that Jerry Roach, from Orleans, has been appointed to the board of Safety Review for the State of Indiana. Roach is currently the director of safety, health, environmental and...
wevv.com
Evansville Police arrest man following first murder of 2023
An Evansville man has been arrested after the first homicide of 2023 took place in Evansville. Evansville Police were dispatched to an area behind Showplace Cinemas at North Park after 1 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Central Dispatch, the caller who identified himself as Brandon Schaefer, said he just shot...
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
WTHI
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
WTHI
County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly […]
Comments / 0