FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcrtv.com
Rio Dell aftershock causes massive power outage for North Coast residents
RIO DELL, CALIF. — Over one thousand residents are without power following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the community of Rio Dell earlier this morning. According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,074 residents have lost power in the Rio Dell area. There's currently no estimated time...
krcrtv.com
Route 299 one-way traffic control in effect due to slide in Trinity County; expect delays
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — According to Caltrans, one-way traffic control is in effect on Route 299 due to a slide between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar. Just before the start of the new year, powerful storms soaked California, closing traffic across the state in counties most affected. Wet weather...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
krcrtv.com
5.4M earthquake hits Humboldt county again nearly 2 weeks after 6.4M quake
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 5:16 PM:. Humboldt County's Office of Emergency Services has sent out an update on recovery efforts following the New Year's Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Rio Dell this morning. They say they are still inspecting damage caused by the earthquake, and as of...
krcrtv.com
A look at the North Coast's top hard news stories of 2022
EUREKA, Calif. — As 2022 comes to a close, North Coast News would like to reflect on some of the news stories we've covered this year. In this article, we're focusing on the harder, more serious stories, from fires, crime, local government controversy and more. Former Humboldt County Auditor-Controller...
krcrtv.com
Sgt. Wilson officially retires from EPD with emotional final sendoff
EUREKA, Calif. — After serving the community for over two decades serving Humboldt County as a whole, Sgt. Eddie Wilson ended his tenure with the Eureka Police Department on Dec. 28. Wilson started his career in 19-96 as a reserve officer with the Arcata Police Department, later transferring to...
krcrtv.com
Victims identified in Eureka double homicide
EUREKA, Calif. — The two victims of the Dec. 27 double homicide in Eureka have been identified. According to Humboldt County Sherriff's Office, 51-year-old Danny Garcia and 42-year-old Jennifer Paddock were confirmed to have died after being shot in the abdomen and chest respectively after an autopsy. Garcia and...
krcrtv.com
The top feel good stories on the North Coast in 2022
EUREKA, Calif. — 2022 marked the year for the North Coast to come back together again, sharing in the local traditions we've become accustomed to. "The Sky is Everywhere" and "The Craftsman" We got to share our neck of the wood in film and TV with the Apple TV+...
krcrtv.com
EPD looking for men who came to officer's aid in 2021
The Eureka Police Department is interested in identifying three men who helped assist in an arrest on May 30, 2021. Specifically, EPD is looking for two men in the above photo wearing black t-shirts and the man wearing a plaid shirt. The men helped an officer stop a subject who was resisting arrest.
