Accident on Cordelia Road Causes Bicyclist Fatality. A bicyclist fatality occurred in Fairfield on December 28 after the rider was hit by a vehicle. The collision, according to the Fairfield Police Department, happened along Cordelia Road at about 5:20 p.m. A stretch of the roadway between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues was closed down for authorities to conduct an investigation. Fairfield police reported that a man, age 46, and driving a Chevy Silverado, was arrested in the incident.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO