krcrtv.com
CHP announced 'Maximum Enforcement Period' for New Year's holiday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver. The CHP will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. During that time,...
San Joaquin County likely to issue local emergency proclamation, officials say
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services is expected to declare a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed, according to the city of Lodi. Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services,...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Roadway Flooding Due To Heavy Rain
Update at 4:10 p.m.: A large tree has toppled over on Heidi Lane off Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. Saw crews are working in the flooded area to remove the tree, as can be seen in the photo. Update at 1:20 p.m.: The CHP reports...
KCRA.com
'Don’t drive in water. Period': Northern California drivers warned about potential for flooded roads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You wouldn't know it from the rippling water or the visible current on Friday afternoon, but Kiefer Boulevard was sitting underneath several inches of water. A steady rain washed out the Sacramento County road on Friday between Grant Line and Jackson Road. It’s a spot where...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
KMPH.com
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
KCRA.com
Dozens rescued from Highway 99 after vehicles get stuck in floodwaters; 1 found dead
Crews searching for a missing person near Highway 99 in Sacramento County on Sunday found a vehicle submerged in floodwaters with a body inside. The Cosumnes Fire Department said the deceased person was found in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
1 person found dead in flooded car off Dillard Road near Hwy 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead in a car Sunday morning off Dillard Road near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A fire department spokesperson said they don't know the circumstances of the death and what led up to it at this time. Fire...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Bicyclist Fatality Accident Reported
Accident on Cordelia Road Causes Bicyclist Fatality. A bicyclist fatality occurred in Fairfield on December 28 after the rider was hit by a vehicle. The collision, according to the Fairfield Police Department, happened along Cordelia Road at about 5:20 p.m. A stretch of the roadway between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues was closed down for authorities to conduct an investigation. Fairfield police reported that a man, age 46, and driving a Chevy Silverado, was arrested in the incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Motorcyclist Near Auburn
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Auburn on December 24. The collision happened at the intersection of Fowler and Upson Downs roads shortly before 1:00 p.m. The officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who responded to the accident stated that the motor vehicle involved was a Toyota Camry, which sustained front-end damage.
