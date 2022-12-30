Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pele passes on, Holgate loan, Begovic linked
We’d like to take a moment to thank you, our loyal readers, for all of your continued support this past year. Here’s to a great year ahead for you, yours, and of course, Everton in 2023. Have a go at the Everton 2022 quiz. [EFC]. “At first I...
SB Nation
Friday - Monday December 30th to January 2nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Preview: When consistency is not so great
It should feel comforting that after nearly two months and tons of high-stress minutes away from the club that Tottenham Hotspur and its main contributors feel exactly the same as before the World Cup...until remembering that there is much from the first stretch of the season that would be great to forget.
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Hakim Ziyech back with Graham Potter ‘wary’ of ‘hostile’ Nottingham Forest
Great news, everyone! Graham Potter seems to have grasped the basic principle of Chelsea management, regardless of ownership. “You can’t make those excuses, you just have to win.”. “[...] It’s been a real tough period, as challenging as there has been in my time as a coach. But we’re...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
CBS Sports
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
Liverpool v Leicester City: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Post Match Show: Fulham’s 2-1 Victory Against Southampton
On this post match show of Fulham’s 2-1 victory was Yannis Tjanetis and Craig Coben who was at the match. They broke down all of the key moments in this Fulham victory. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been created and...
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester City: Predicted Line-Up | Switch to Back Five, Simms to Feature?
I think every man and his dog has written off Everton here. And rightly so. Everton have scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League outings so far this season. Erling Haaland has 20 from 14 alone. Does it even matter how we line-up? No. But let me take a punt...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
The games in recent times against Leicester have been feisty ones, regardless of the venue or competition — a key example would have been the 3-3 in the cup last season, which saw a late Taki Minamino equalizer become a progression via penalties. The atmosphere for that match was unexpectedly feral for a domestic cup, and likely directly related to the topic of the songs by the visitors. Expect more of that today, particularly given the late timeslot.
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
SB Nation
Leicester City’s Wout Faes has a day he’d like to forget against Liverpool
Wout Faes is, by any definition of the word, an elite soccer player. The center-back made a name for himself as the captain of one of Belgium’s youth national teams, helping the U17 win a bronze medal at the 2015 UEFA U-17 World Cup. Faes also worked his way through the Anderlecht training academy, before spending time two years each with Oostende, and Reims. He was Reims’ Player of the Year a season ago.
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Happy new year and welcome to even more football, constantly, all the time. Just three days after deservedly beating Leicester in the most hilarious fashion, Liverpool are up again, this time traveling to West London to take on Brentford. It’s been a solid first half of the year for the...
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
Comments / 0