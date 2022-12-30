Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023MadocClearwater, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
WSOC-TV
PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-16
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with with Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ((c) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Bruce Arians addresses the possibility of returning as NFL head coach
Bruce Arians abruptly retired as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach in late March, stepping down with Todd Bowles taking
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn’t care less about this Jalen Hurts stat
Jalen Hurts has been on an impressive run this year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Alabama QB has tortured opposing defenses with both his feet and his arm. His team has also been weirdly great at QB sneaks this season, which seemed to impress some people… except for Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
AOL Corp
Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally
If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 first-half hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South title at a current 8-8 record. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Champions After Scratching Out Panthers 30-24
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans put it together Sunday, beating out the Panthers 30-24 and clinching the NFC South Championship title Sunday. While the Bucs haven’t played like Super Bowl contenders for most of the season, that
George Kittle shuts down 49ers’ NYE party plans ahead of Las Vegas trip
The San Francisco 49ers will be in Las Vegas for their Week 17 game, but don’t expect George Kittle and co. to join the New Year’s Eve partying in the Vegas Strip. Kittle shared as much when speaking to reporters on Friday, noting that they won’t really be able to join the festivities to welcome the new year since they’ll arrive late at night on Saturday.
WATCH: Tom Brady, Mike Evans connect for 2nd long TD vs. Panthers
After struggling to connect for most of the season, Tom Brady and Mike Evans are finally making some magic Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Following up their 63-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter, Brady found Evans again early in the fourth quarter, this time from 57 yards out. Tampa...
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers.
atozsports.com
Raiders set to end their own NFL record Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders will be doing something they haven’t done in a while, and that’s have a starting quarterback that isn’t Derek Carr, on purpose, that is. Of course, Carr has set out games because of injury. However, he has never been benched since being in the NFL. Carr holds the record for consecutive starts with one team at 91, but that will obviously be ending this week.
