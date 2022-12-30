ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police charge 32 people over Melbourne A-League pitch invasion and search for 11 more

 3 days ago
A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by teammates after about 150 spectators stormed the pitch at AAMI Park.

The number of people charged after an A-League pitch invasion has grown to 32 and police are searching for 11 others they believe to be responsible for serious offences.

About 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park derby between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City earlier in December, injuring the goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

One man believed to have been involved in the clash left the country shortly after the match, according to Victoria police.

Police said the 33-year-old was already banned from A-League games for 10 years and left on a flight to Europe in the days afterwards.

They said he would be arrested when he arrives back in Australia and would be interviewed over discharging a missile and violent disorder.

Authorities were still searching for another man allegedly responsible for throwing a pole at a specialist police officer.

The 32 people charged were facing a string of offences including discharging a missile, assault, violent disorder criminal damage and riotous behaviour.

Those facing the most serious crimes would be referred to Football Australia and five others had been cautioned or fined.

Police said about $150,000 worth of damage was caused to AAMI Park during the pitch invasion.

About 80 flares or fireworks were set off, and poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field.

So far 10 of the alleged pitch invaders had received bans from Football Australia.

Melbourne Victory had been hit with the strongest sanctions in the sport’s history over the chaos.

The club was blocked from selling tickets to home games and their fans cannot attend away games.

Those interim sanctions are in place until 15 January and further punishments could include points deductions and fines.

