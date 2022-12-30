Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries after his car met with an accident in north Indian Uttarakhand state in the early hours of Friday, likely ruling him out of the upcoming World Cup 2023.The wicket-keeper and star batsman has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and a toe. He also has abrasion injuries on his back, India’s national cricket board said in a statement.Pant’s condition remains stable and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, “where he will undergo MRI scans to...

2 DAYS AGO