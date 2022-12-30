ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting. Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson's Ferry Near Thornton... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA

