ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana seeking more physicality after blowing late lead against Eastern Washington

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
KULR8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak

BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Sports Year in Review: The stories that shaped 2022

The past year produced many great moments across the sports landscape in Montana. But nobody had as prosperous a year as the Montana State Bobcats, who saw their football team play in the FCS national championship game in January — its first appearance in a title contest since 1984 — and win a Big Sky Conference championship in November — its first in 10 years — all within a 365-day span.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State kicker Blake Glessner enters transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
BOZEMAN, MT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spokane, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Clarkston High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on December 31, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Difference Makers: High school hoops tournament honoring late Gonzaga coach Dan Fitzgerald supplies good basketball, good deeds

There are plenty of basketball tournaments each season that focus on the game itself, but one annual event in Spokane tries to look at a bigger picture. The annual Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Basketball Showcase, or “The Fitz,” as it is affectionately known, celebrated its 10th anniversary the first weekend in December with an eight-team field – four boys teams and four girls teams featuring locals and out-of-town opponents.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Game preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off West Coast Conference play against the up and coming Pepperdine Waves on Saturday afternoon. Gonzaga is coming off a solid win against a NAIA team, solid in the sense that the defense was locked in and the offense showcased some needed bright spots. Pepperdine is coming off a loss to the Iona Gaels on Christmas.
SPOKANE, WA
Cat Country 102.9

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets

Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
BOZEMAN, MT
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
KULR8

Washington State University staff react to University of Idaho murders

BILLINGS, Mont. - After Bryan Kohberger was arrested in regards to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, members of the Washington State University community are still processing the incident. "This is one of those areas where you say, 'I can't believe it happened here,'" said Matthew...
MOSCOW, ID
94.9 KYSS FM

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy