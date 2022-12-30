Montana seeking more physicality after blowing late lead against Eastern Washington

Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies lock down Idaho Vandals to earn first Big Sky Conference victory
MISSOULA — Several hours before the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, Josh Vazquez started the celebration inside Dahlberg Arena when he dropped a clutch 3-point ball through the basket. Vazquez’s triple from the left wing gave the Griz a 65-56 lead over Idaho with 49 seconds to...
montanasports.com
Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak
BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
montanasports.com
Montana Sports Year in Review: The stories that shaped 2022
The past year produced many great moments across the sports landscape in Montana. But nobody had as prosperous a year as the Montana State Bobcats, who saw their football team play in the FCS national championship game in January — its first appearance in a title contest since 1984 — and win a Big Sky Conference championship in November — its first in 10 years — all within a 365-day span.
KULR8
Montana State kicker Blake Glessner enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
Spokane, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KHQ Right Now
Difference Makers: High school hoops tournament honoring late Gonzaga coach Dan Fitzgerald supplies good basketball, good deeds
There are plenty of basketball tournaments each season that focus on the game itself, but one annual event in Spokane tries to look at a bigger picture. The annual Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Basketball Showcase, or “The Fitz,” as it is affectionately known, celebrated its 10th anniversary the first weekend in December with an eight-team field – four boys teams and four girls teams featuring locals and out-of-town opponents.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Bruins show what Zootown hockey is all about in Holiday Classic Tournament
MISSOULA – At the end of the 2021 season, the Missoula Jr. Bruins were sold. After calling Missoula home for five years, the Junior A team and member of the North American 3 Hockey League's Frontier Division was no more. In the same year, the University of Montana brought...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Game preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off West Coast Conference play against the up and coming Pepperdine Waves on Saturday afternoon. Gonzaga is coming off a solid win against a NAIA team, solid in the sense that the defense was locked in and the offense showcased some needed bright spots. Pepperdine is coming off a loss to the Iona Gaels on Christmas.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
KULR8
Washington State University staff react to University of Idaho murders
BILLINGS, Mont. - After Bryan Kohberger was arrested in regards to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, members of the Washington State University community are still processing the incident. "This is one of those areas where you say, 'I can't believe it happened here,'" said Matthew...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
