Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle announced the agreement Wednesday with Daniel Ramirez Medina, 29. It did not grant him any money — he was seeking $450,000 for false arrest and false imprisonment — but it allows him a chance to obtain lawful status in the...
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Biden Announces Plans to Make First Visit to US-Mexico Border
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters...
US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Republicans continue to squabble over who will be the next speaker, there are essentially no members in the U.S. House of Representatives — only members-elect. Without a speaker, none of the them can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress can’t convene...
Workers Still Quitting at High Rates — and Getting a Big Bump in Pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
Congressman Wears Baby in Carrier During House Speaker Votes: ‘Guys Need to Do Our Part'
Congressman Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) knew things could go awry during the House Speaker vote on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Having already served three terms, he says the "chaos" of Washington, D.C., politics are nothing new. It was new for Gomez's family members, who had plans to watch Gomez be sworn in...
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
Who is Byron Donalds? The Republican Running Against McCarthy for House Speaker
As Republicans struggled for a second day to elect a House speaker, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida emerged as the choice of conservative holdouts who are refusing to support Kevin McCarthy’s bid. During three rounds of balloting Wednesday, Donalds received 20 votes to McCarthy's 201 — enough to keep...
Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant XBB.1.5, Symptoms to Expect
A new COVID variant is quickly climbing in numbers across the U.S., but how concerning is it and what do we know?. Chicago's top doctor broke down some of the big things to expect with the new variant and what it means for the pandemic. Here's what else you need...
