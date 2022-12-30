ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Mid Shore Community Mediation seeks volunteers

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago

EASTON — Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is seeking volunteers to join its team of community mediators. The center provides free mediation services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. The Basic Mediation Training will be held twice in 2023, once in February and March and again in August.

The center hosts nearly 400 mediations each year. With only three full-time staff, the center relies heavily on volunteers to provide this critical public service. Friends, neighbors and community members continue to choose mediation instead of litigation or violence. Center volunteers support all kinds of conversations, including parenting plans, elder care, neighborhood disputes, re-entry from incarceration, youth and families, substance abuse recovery and conflicts within local schools.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

