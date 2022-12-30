Read full article on original website
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 11-17
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 11-17 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
GRAINS-Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New headline; updates with new first paragraph; updates with closing prices, yearly price trends) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp...
UPDATE 1-Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
Russia-Ukraine war propelled coal, gas prices in 2022. Further gains seen on strong energy demand, tight supplies. Markets eye China reopening, but recession could cap gains. Renewed concerns over food inflation to support grains, oilseeds. *. Interactive graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. (Updates prices throughout) By Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan. SINGAPORE, Dec...
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New throughout; adds analyst comments, updates prices, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp...
Turkey's cereals production rises 21% in 2022
ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 21.3% year-on-year in 2022 to some 38.7 million tonnes, with wheat output rising 11.9% to 19.8 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday. Barley output rose 47.8% to 8.5 million tonnes in 2022, while maize production was up 25.6% to...
CBOT soybeans rise on Argentine weather concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday amid technical buying, export demand and as drought in major exporter Argentina kept investor focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 7-1/2 cents to settle at $15.24 a bushel. * For the year, most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up nearly 13.8%, for a fourth straight annual gain. * Concerns over drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and strong export demand drove Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures to the highest prices since March 31. * It also pushed January , March and May soymeal futures to new contract highs on Friday. * CBOT March soymeal rose $12.50 to $471.00 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $14.40 to $478.50 a ton. * January soyoil futures fell 2.59 cents to settle at 63.81 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures fell 2.29 cents to 64.07 cents per lb. * In Argentina, traders were monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in coming days, along with concerns over planting delays. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain prevents the progress of field work. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. soybean export sales for the week ended Dec. 22 at 705,800 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 500,000 to 950,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting scheme, the USDA confirmed private sales of 186,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2022. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against January soybean or soymeal futures contracts on first notice day, in line with trader expectations, but January soyoil deliveries totaled 779 contracts, more than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures ease on profit-taking, feed prices
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - CME Group livestock futures eased back on Friday, as traders sought profits after cattle futures hit new contract highs in the previous session and on pressure from a run-up in grains, traders said. U.S. livestock markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year...
CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-16 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: CBOT grain and oilseed futures markets are scheduled to close at the normal time on...
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
Dry start to soybean season in southern Brazil
The weather so far this season in Brazil has been reminiscent of last year when precipitation trends also split the growing region in two. Although conditions across central Brazil, including key-producing state Mato Grosso, have trended drier than last year since October, the timely return of rains to the region is expected to be beneficial for the region’s soybean crop. While there are still expected to be pockets of dryness in areas of central Brazil, resulting in lower yields, overall, the soybean crop is projected to fare okay this season.
