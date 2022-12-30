ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
France slaps $ 64m penalty on Microsoft

Microsoft received a jolt at the end of this year when France’s data watchdog CNIL imposed a penalty of €60m or $64 million, largest imposed by the digital privacy functionary in this year. The penalty was pronounced on the tech giant for not allowing its Bing users to refuse cookies, as it is made it mandatory and is against the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

