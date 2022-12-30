Read full article on original website
Related
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
France slaps $ 64m penalty on Microsoft
Microsoft received a jolt at the end of this year when France’s data watchdog CNIL imposed a penalty of €60m or $64 million, largest imposed by the digital privacy functionary in this year. The penalty was pronounced on the tech giant for not allowing its Bing users to refuse cookies, as it is made it mandatory and is against the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Comments / 0