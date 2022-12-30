Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
stillrealtous.com
Details On Why WWE Pulled Doudrop From TV
When it comes to wrestlers in the women’s division there’s no denying that Doudrop stands out, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion hasn’t been appearing on WWE programming as of late. Dave Meltzer recently discussed Doudrop’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio and he noted that she hasn’t...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
wrestletalk.com
See WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Stunning Return To Japan
WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura has made a stunning return to Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. An unprecedented agreement allowed WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being able to compete in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year again the Great Muta. The match did not...
