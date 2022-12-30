ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 010122

Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services

A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo celebrates 2023 at the New Year’s Fest

Kalamazoo celebrates 2023 at the New Year’s Fest. Scenes from the New Year’s Fest at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The fest had many live performances throughout the night, ending with a ball drop and fireworks at midnight. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GVSU basketball, Dec. 31, 2022

GVSU women’s basketball lost to Lewis, men’s basketball beat Aquinas. (Dec. 31, 2022) Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Corewell Health West welcomes first babies of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy