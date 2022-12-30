Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities say road rage suspect fired at Las Vegas police before shot, killed by officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Tuesday after an incident last week in which officers shot and killed a suspect in a road rage incident. According to LVMPD, a stolen gun situation evolved into a road rage incident that ended in a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police evacuating homes after barricade in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in a southwest valley neighborhood as police investigate a barricade. LVMPD said the incident began around 12:49 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, near Wigwam Avenue between S. Torrey Pines Drive and Jones Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of setting motel bed on fire on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing a charge of first-degree arson after he allegedly set a bed on fire inside a motel while high on methamphetamine, authorities said. Vinicio Samaniego, 42, is also charged with possession of meth and is being held in jail on...
Bail reduced for driver suspected of DUI in crash that killed 2 toddlers
Kaleah Manning, 25, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Following the deadly crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said Manning's blood alcohol level was measured at .191, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
“Another Las Vegas shooting” man threatened to commit terrorism over divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Rancho Cucamonga, CA man is facing a charge of threatening to commit a terroristic act after he said “another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen,” at his estranged wife’s workplace, according to authorities. Justine Santos, 29, is currently out on...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
Summerlin man shot by officer, shoots himself simultaneously, police say
An armed man involved in a neighborhood dispute was simultaneously shot by both himself and Las Vegas police, officers said during a briefing Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused of fatally stabbing mom’s boyfriend after fight in Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death after a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to authorities. The identity of the child has not been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
2 hospitalized after 3-car crash near Rampart, Del Webb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in the west Las Vegas Valley. LVMPD said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of N. Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard. Police said the crash involved three vehicles and two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
87-year-old woman dies weeks after Dec. 15 crash in west Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 87-year-old woman has died several weeks after she was involved in a Dec. 15 crash in the west valley, according to police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Dec. 15 at North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Ex-boyfriend kills woman, then self at business complex near airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters a man and...
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Fox5 KVVU
2 pedestrians killed on Boulder Highway in separate incidents within week, plans in place to improve safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two pedestrians were hit and killed on Boulder Highway in separate incidents within the last week. The most recent on New Year’s Eve. Police say Alissa Morena, 33, jaywalked just north of Galleria Drive and was hit by a car. The driver stayed on scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.
Police: 24-year-old arrested for fatally shooting roommate after argument
Reports indicate that LVMPD officers responded to the area at approximately 5:49 a.m. and located an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound inside a Las Vegas apartment.
Las Vegas man kills roommate during dispute, waits hour to call 911: police
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed roommate after argument
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after his roommate shot and killed him following an argument between the two, according to police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at approximately 5:49 a.m. Monday.
DNA on earbuds leads to Las Vegas man who shot neighbor after failed package theft: police
DNA on a pair of earbuds found at a crime scene led police to a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor after a failed packaged theft, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
