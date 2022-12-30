ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
Las Vegas police evacuating homes after barricade in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in a southwest valley neighborhood as police investigate a barricade. LVMPD said the incident began around 12:49 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, near Wigwam Avenue between S. Torrey Pines Drive and Jones Boulevard.
Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
2 hospitalized after 3-car crash near Rampart, Del Webb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in the west Las Vegas Valley. LVMPD said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of N. Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard. Police said the crash involved three vehicles and two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed roommate after argument

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after his roommate shot and killed him following an argument between the two, according to police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at approximately 5:49 a.m. Monday.
