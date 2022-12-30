LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in the west Las Vegas Valley. LVMPD said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of N. Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard. Police said the crash involved three vehicles and two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

