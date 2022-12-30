ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Grants of up to $5,000 to Help Your Community and the Environment

Business grants are established to help entrepreneurs. However, grants can also include measures to help the communities businesses are operating in. Other measures can also include providing grants that have a bigger impact, such as the environment. If your business happens to be in an industry a particular grant is looking to address, it is that much better.
agupdate.com

Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more

For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June. This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
agupdate.com

Beck’s focused on ROI

Representatives from Beck’s Superior Hybrid, the nation’s largest family-owned retail seed company, are looking forward to meeting with farmers at Dakota Farm Show. The company will be set up at booth 500 in the DakotaDome in Vermillion, Jan. 4-6. Peter Storm, Beck’s seed advisor for southeastern South Dakota,...
VERMILLION, SD
agupdate.com

2022 was a good year for US beef exports

WILLMAR, Minn. – Despite challenges, U.S. beef has sold well in other countries. That’s the message shared at the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention by John Hinners, senior vice president, industry relations, with the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). “We could be close to a $12 billion export value...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Students compete for 'gamer' products

A team of Utah State University students majoring in food science recently answered the challenge of developing a dairy-based product for “gamers” during National Dairy Council’s New Product Competition. Students Nathan Pougher, Melissa Marsh, Chandler Stafford and Mackenzie Taylor defeated teams from Iowa State University and California...
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Data shows many family farms, but smaller production

It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar. America’s Farm and Ranchers at a...
agupdate.com

Electric tractors quicken development

When it comes to powering farm tractors, the diesel engine has long reigned supreme. And as any combustion engine hack will tell you, “there’s no replacement for displacement.”. Well, that long-held belief might be changing — just a little bit. Just as cars, delivery vans, and heavy-duty trucks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Early 2023 crop markets may require a close eye

In the first half of the year some farmers in the eastern Corn Belt may find some good deals when selling their crop, a lingering effect from the drought felt in western Iowa and Missouri. Basis bids for some crops have been high in the west, with some supply shortfall...
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

JD 7R Tractor

John Deere announced updates and new options for its lineup of 7R Tractors that improve operator comfort, ride and driving performance during transport. Updates include new Reactive Steering and increased steering capacity. People are also reading…. Eight models are available from 210- to 350-rated engine horsepower and include the 7R...
agupdate.com

Census of Agriculture data important for farmers to complete

WILLMAR, Minn. – State Statistician Dan Lofthus is asking farmers to please fill out their Census of Agriculture 2022 form. He attended the 2022 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention tradeshow and shared this message. Lofthus is the only National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) employee in Minnesota of his type, so he handles community relations.
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year

Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...

