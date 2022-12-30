Read full article on original website
Related
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of up to $5,000 to Help Your Community and the Environment
Business grants are established to help entrepreneurs. However, grants can also include measures to help the communities businesses are operating in. Other measures can also include providing grants that have a bigger impact, such as the environment. If your business happens to be in an industry a particular grant is looking to address, it is that much better.
agupdate.com
Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more
For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June. This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.
agupdate.com
Beck’s focused on ROI
Representatives from Beck’s Superior Hybrid, the nation’s largest family-owned retail seed company, are looking forward to meeting with farmers at Dakota Farm Show. The company will be set up at booth 500 in the DakotaDome in Vermillion, Jan. 4-6. Peter Storm, Beck’s seed advisor for southeastern South Dakota,...
agupdate.com
2022 was a good year for US beef exports
WILLMAR, Minn. – Despite challenges, U.S. beef has sold well in other countries. That’s the message shared at the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention by John Hinners, senior vice president, industry relations, with the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). “We could be close to a $12 billion export value...
agupdate.com
Students compete for 'gamer' products
A team of Utah State University students majoring in food science recently answered the challenge of developing a dairy-based product for “gamers” during National Dairy Council’s New Product Competition. Students Nathan Pougher, Melissa Marsh, Chandler Stafford and Mackenzie Taylor defeated teams from Iowa State University and California...
agupdate.com
Like a boss: Iowa CNC table manufacturer focuses on simplicity, cost
When a part breaks on a tractor, sometimes it can take weeks for it to come into the shop. Why wait for it to come in when a farmer can make it for themselves, sometimes in 10 minutes, asks Chris Vroom, director of sales and marketing at Boss Tables. The...
agupdate.com
Data shows many family farms, but smaller production
It only takes a glance at the latest USDA report to see that the large majority of farms in the U.S. are still family farms, said Noah Miller, a USDA ag economist during the release of new USDA data at a Dec. 6 webinar. America’s Farm and Ranchers at a...
agupdate.com
Electric tractors quicken development
When it comes to powering farm tractors, the diesel engine has long reigned supreme. And as any combustion engine hack will tell you, “there’s no replacement for displacement.”. Well, that long-held belief might be changing — just a little bit. Just as cars, delivery vans, and heavy-duty trucks...
agupdate.com
Early 2023 crop markets may require a close eye
In the first half of the year some farmers in the eastern Corn Belt may find some good deals when selling their crop, a lingering effect from the drought felt in western Iowa and Missouri. Basis bids for some crops have been high in the west, with some supply shortfall...
agupdate.com
JD 7R Tractor
John Deere announced updates and new options for its lineup of 7R Tractors that improve operator comfort, ride and driving performance during transport. Updates include new Reactive Steering and increased steering capacity. People are also reading…. Eight models are available from 210- to 350-rated engine horsepower and include the 7R...
agupdate.com
Census of Agriculture data important for farmers to complete
WILLMAR, Minn. – State Statistician Dan Lofthus is asking farmers to please fill out their Census of Agriculture 2022 form. He attended the 2022 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention tradeshow and shared this message. Lofthus is the only National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) employee in Minnesota of his type, so he handles community relations.
agupdate.com
Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year
Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
Comments / 0