Milan, IL

ourquadcities.com

Free Drop-in yoga starting in Moline

The city of Moline on Wednesday announced it’s expanding the partnership with Yoga with Daina Marie to offer Drop-In Yoga this winter. You can relax and de-stress with free, indoor yoga classes at The Cellar, 3400 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Classes are led by Daina Lewis, who has taught yoga for the past 15 years and is creator of Yoga with Daina Marie.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page

UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
ourquadcities.com

AT&T works to restore Colona phone service

The Colona Police Department said Wednesday that many AT&T phone customers in Colona are without service. A representative with the Police Department spoke to AT&T today and they confirmed a major outage with an original forecasted fix date of February 2nd, according to the Colona Police Facebook page. “This outage...
COLONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Public asked to give input on Moline Police

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
ourquadcities.com

Suspect arrested for 2020 Rock Island murder

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service took 23- year old Darvion J. Lard into custody in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline, on an. outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department. This warrant stems...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Zara

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Zara is an energetic pup and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named

The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Chill out with Icestravaganza coming soon

The ultimate cool Quad Cities event will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The free event features beautiful ice carvings on display all three days. This year’s ice sculptures will...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers

After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday

Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to report of robbery and gunfire

Police responded to a call of a man who had been robbed and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. On Monday, January 2 at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of 12th Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who said he was the victim of an attempted robbery. The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg, and he was transported to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for treatment. The Rock Island Police Department reported they received no other calls of shots fired in the area. No other injuries or damaged property was located. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

New year, new performance spaces

Located in Historic Rock Island, Skylark is one of the QCA’s newest performance spaces and Event Coordinator Suzon Robbins sat down with us to tell us all about it.
Local 4 WHBF

New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth

A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
BELLEVUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Louisa County missing man found dead

A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved […]
STRONGHURST, IL
ourquadcities.com

German-American Center sets open house

The German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a community open house with free admission, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8. Visitors are invited to browse current exhibits and help kick off the center’s 29th year in 2023. Hours on Jan. 7...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
ABINGDON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on drug, weapons charges

Two Sterling residents are behind bars today on several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Sterling police officers arrested Joel M Moore, age 35 of Sterling, on January 2nd at about 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street in Sterling for unlawful possession of […]
STERLING, IL

