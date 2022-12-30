Metro Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day.

Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta.

“You can see the water marks all over the place,” Pastor Tolivar Wills said.

Water markings that measure about six inches high in some areas; we’re told water from burst sprinkler pipes flowed freely more than five hours.

It left some of its biggest marks on the floors and this sidewall in the children’s ministry area.

Pastor Wills says when he got word of the burst pipes. He was frightened by the potential damage he and his team might find once they arrived at the church.

“Terra, you start thinking about all the implications to the building. The building of worship, the family of God together. You just start thinking about all of the things. Like man what are we going to lose,” Willis said.

We’re told the foundation will need to be inspected, but Pastor Wills feels fortunate that the main sanctuary here where the close to 200-plus members gather on Sundays does not appear to be affected.

“Our whole children’s section will have to be restored renewed. A lot of stuff torn out and new stuff put in a little frustrating because had just done a good bit of updates down there,” he said.

Even with need to demo the carpet, baseboards and some of drywall here. Pastor Wills sees a bright spot in it all.

It just a little sad because where back to square one. It’s also an opportunity for us to come together as a family and take care of the home,” Willis said.

