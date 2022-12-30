Read full article on original website
Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games Banned on Twitch
Escape from Tarkov’s developer, Battlestate Games, recently got banned on Twitch, right in the middle of their New Year celebrations on the platform. StreamerBans, a Twitter account that automatically posts Twitch partner bans, posted a tweet about the situation. The account posted about BattleState’s ban, however, they did not give a reason as to why […] The post Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games Banned on Twitch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
