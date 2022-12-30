ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
NEWSBTC

VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
NEWSBTC

W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future

Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
Woonsocket Call

ChiChaPay: Empowering the Future of Digital Payments

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2022 / As the payments industry matures with the introduction of digital currencies, payments in fiat currency will continue to be the majority payment choice of most consumers - for now. However, more and more users will begin to opt for digital currency payments as we enter the dawn of 2023. The advantages of digital payments in terms of underlying architecture, clearing and settlement and borderless properties, will in fact demand merchants to allow cryptocurrency payments, sooner rather than later.
coinchapter.com

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
forkast.news

Second set of transactions from Alameda wallets likely liquidators: Nansen

The second set of cryptocurrency transactions on Thursday that moved assets from wallets connected to Alameda Research was likely executed by liquidators in charge of FTX.com’s bankruptcy, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. The newer transactions came after cryptocurrency wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading arm of Bahamas-based...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
decrypt.co

Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers

Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Embattled Cryptocurrency Solana Continues to Crash

The Solana cryptocurrency nightmare seems endless. The token, known as SOL, is one of the few cryptocurrencies directly linked to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced king of the crypto sphere who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy of his crypto empire on November 11. FTX, the exchange cryptocurrencies he co-founded in May...
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...
thecoinrise.com

Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC

This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
NEWSBTC

Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?

The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy