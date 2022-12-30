Read full article on original website
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
TechRadar
Queer retro horror games are the genre to watch right now
Horror games embracing the aesthetics of console games of the late 1990s and early 2000s have only gotten more popular in the past couple of years. One of the most visible driving forces behind this re-engagement with retro horror games are communities of indie game developers creating openly queer-centered work, working environments, and forms of mutual support around the genre. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest players in this new (old?) space.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Every Nintendo 64 Star Wars Game Ranked Worst To Best
When Nintendo launched the N64 in 1996, it created a cultural phenomenon. The console introduced Nintendo fans to 3D gameplay, won critical acclaim (along with numerous awards), and gave gamers some of the most beloved titles in the history of the hobby. Even today, those who grew up in the '90s still remember gaming sessions on the N64 with reverent nostalgia.
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
Fans compare terrifying new VHS tape horror game to P.T.
P.T. is an iconic horror title - one which many consider to be among the scariest ever made - and yet, it’s so hard to get your hands on. The demo was removed from the PlayStation Store back in 2015, prompting people to list PlayStation 4 consoles with P.T. installed on them on eBay for upwards of $1,000. Yikes.
10 Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023
2022 is coming to an end and we are nothing but excited about all the new launches for Nintendo Switch games next year. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch Games to look out for in 2023, of course, but just to put it down on the table, there are other game titles that may not be included but here are 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we are stoked for!
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
TechRadar
The 5 best gaming industry redemption arcs
The gaming industry has seen plenty of titles that manage to live up to the hype, but the opposite could also be said. There have been so many PC games that were hyped up to be ‘genre-defining’ or sometimes even ‘industry changing’ but due to buggy launches or troubled development periods end up arriving in a less-than-stellar state.
TechRadar
How Roadwarden converted tabletop ideas into a game of choice
Roadwarden begins with a choice. If you decide to start the game, a message pops up, explaining the danger of being a Roadwarden (a sort of helpful traveler who will normally ‘die young or retire early’), and asks if you really do want to leave the safety of your city. The refusal option varies — excuse after excuse, if you keep clicking it, about checking your supplies or your horse, spending more time with your loved ones, or going to the alehouse. Eventually, the excuses run out, and the option is no longer available. You can either venture forth, as Baldur’s Gate would put it, or exit the game. It’s an appropriately ominous introduction to its world.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
ComicBook
Metroid Prime News Teased by Nintendo Insider
We may be getting some news related to Metroid Prime very soon. Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises out there, but its acclaimed subfranchise, Metroid Prime, has been dormant for quite some time now. This wasn't really intended to be the case as Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 many moons ago, but that game has been in development hell ever since. Outside of a logo reveal in 2017, it has been radio silence for the most part. There have also been whispers of a remastered collection for the original trilogy on Nintendo Switch, but it has yet to materialize.
TechRadar
Why the PS5 means that Gen 4 SSDs aren't going away any time soon
A new generation of SSDs may be upon us, but thanks to the PS5, Gen 4 NVMe SSDs won’t be going anywhere soon. Currently, the only way to expand the PS5’s limited internal storage space and install more games is to plug a Gen 4 NVMe SSD into the console’s M.2 port. This function is going to have an unusual impact on storage drive standard, extending its lifespan past its usual shelf, even while significantly better Gen 5 models are beginning to appear for PC.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
SFGate
What you'll find inside Nintendo's new California theme park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting next year, Nintendo fans can step through a life-size warp pipe and enter the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time on American soil. Super Nintendo World, an interactive replica of Nintendo's dynamic lands and characters, will bring its...
This is the first game you should play on PS5
If you just got a new PS5, this is the first game you absolutely need to play first.
TechRadar
How to watch Happy Valley season 3 online from anywhere
Six years on from that letter in Happy Valley, Ryan is on the verge of finishing school and Tommy is still behind bars, but something's changed. He knows something Catherine doesn't, and when the discovery of human remains at the bottom of a reservoir sets off a chain of events that forces the duo back into conflict, it's the retirement-bound sergeant who's caught on the backfoot. It's the third and final season of Sally Wainwright's hard-hitting drama, so read on as we explain how to watch Happy Valley season 3 online from anywhere.
TechRadar
How Ron Gilbert and Humongous Entertainment gamified education
My school's top hits were structure and order. I struggled to focus on the Times New Roman worksheets as buzzing fluorescent lights prickled the inside of my skull, so I was often told off for talking or moving ahead of the work. Margins became a tapestry of scribbles. “More people...
