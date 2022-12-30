Read full article on original website
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
BBC
🎧 New Man Utd podcast episode out now
A new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate is available to download right now. Six wins in a row have the team excited about what 2023 might hold for Manchester United as they look ahead to two huge cup ties. And is Luke Shaw now the "best full-back...
BBC
David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness
West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness. A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday morning with his fiancee and daughters by his side. Gold, previously the chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City, became joint-chairman...
BBC
Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona striker's three-game ban upheld
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will serve a three-match ban after Spain's sports court upheld the punishment. Lewandowski was sent off at Osasuna before the World Cup break in November. His ban was suspended by another court in Madrid last week, which allowed the Poland international to play in the 1-1...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Ghana fishing: Abuse, corruption and death on Chinese vessels
When it comes to abuse and corruption on Chinese fishing vessels in Ghana, Bright Tsai Kweku has seen it all. He has seen Chinese crew treating local fishermen like "slaves", he says. "They beat them, they spit on them, they kick them," Mr Kweku says. "I have been through that...
