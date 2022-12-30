Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community's help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community's help. Kidney Transplant...
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
YAKIMA, Wash. - After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Munguia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss, after Lucian's body was found near a riverbank on December 29. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity...
nbcrightnow.com
Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
nbcrightnow.com
TIMELINE: A breakdown of Lucian Munguia's 111 days missing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Lucian Munguia was considered missing for 111 days, from his disappearance on September 10, 2022 to remains being found December 30. In that time, the missing boy's fifth birthday was celebrated. NonStop Local has created a timeline of events in Lucian's case. September 10. Lucian Munguia is...
nbcrightnow.com
One hospitalized in Yakima fire
One person was sent to the hospital after an early morning fire in Yakima. Several other people were displaced due to water damage.
nbcrightnow.com
One injured in Yakima fire
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building's alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
nbcrightnow.com
Air sensors at fire-prone landfill in Yakima show no public air quality concerns
YAKIMA, Wash. — After the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill lost its city permit over a series of fires at the location, the Yakima Health District (YHD) installed air sensors at the facility, with promises to report back to the public. The permit was suspended on December 12, following the...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said. Peet led...
nbcrightnow.com
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the New Year for the 6th year at GESA Carousel of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The New Year is here. First Night Tri-Cities returned for the 6th year in a row at the GESA Carousel of Dreams. Everything from carousel rides, face painting, clowns, and live music. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Captain America were seen walking around brightening up children's faces. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
nbcrightnow.com
SunDome Shootout Day 2 Highlights/Scores
The 2nd day of the Wilbur-Ellis Yakima Valley SunDome Shootout took place Friday, Dec. 30. Here are scores and highlights from the day's action.
nbcrightnow.com
Happy New Year! Fog and Freezing Fog Tonight - Tomorrow
Tonight, mostly cloudy with dense freezing fog for most of the viewing area. Visibility down to less than a mile in some places and slick roads possible. There is also a slight chance of flurries in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys tonight with little to no accumulation. Overnight lows in the teens,20s and 30s.
nbcrightnow.com
New Year's Eve Forecast
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Visibility will be reduced to as much as a ¼ mile in foggy areas with icy conditions on roadways. Slick road conditions tomorrow morning for foggy areas that will easily impact bridges and over passes. Temps tonight...
