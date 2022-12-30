ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Community mourns with Munguia family

YAKIMA, Wash. - After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Munguia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss, after Lucian's body was found near a riverbank on December 29. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity...
YAKIMA, WA
Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
TIMELINE: A breakdown of Lucian Munguia's 111 days missing

YAKIMA, Wash. - Lucian Munguia was considered missing for 111 days, from his disappearance on September 10, 2022 to remains being found December 30. In that time, the missing boy's fifth birthday was celebrated. NonStop Local has created a timeline of events in Lucian's case. September 10. Lucian Munguia is...
YAKIMA, WA
One hospitalized in Yakima fire

One person was sent to the hospital after an early morning fire in Yakima. Several other people were displaced due to water damage.
YAKIMA, WA
One injured in Yakima fire

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building's alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said. Peet led...
YAKIMA, WA
Happy New Year! Fog and Freezing Fog Tonight - Tomorrow

Tonight, mostly cloudy with dense freezing fog for most of the viewing area. Visibility down to less than a mile in some places and slick roads possible. There is also a slight chance of flurries in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys tonight with little to no accumulation. Overnight lows in the teens,20s and 30s.
YAKIMA, WA
New Year's Eve Forecast

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Visibility will be reduced to as much as a ¼ mile in foggy areas with icy conditions on roadways. Slick road conditions tomorrow morning for foggy areas that will easily impact bridges and over passes. Temps tonight...
YAKIMA, WA

