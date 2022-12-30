Read full article on original website
zagsblog.com
NCAA odds: Houston, UConn the favorites
The new year has brought new odds to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball championship. BetOnline.ag released its updated odds on Monday and the team picked to win it all was Houston. The No. 2 Cougars (14-1) and are 8/1 to win the NCAA Tournament. Houston’s only loss was to...
Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12
The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
Houston Chronicle
Houston basketball inches closer to top spot in latest rankings
The University of Houston Cougars continue to be a mainstay near the top of the college basketball rankings as the calendar turns to 2023. UH moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday following wins over Tulsa and UCF to start AAC play. The Cougars trail only undefeated Purdue, which garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes, in the rankings. Houston sits at No. 1 nationally both at KenPom.com and in the most recent NET Rankings, with its only setback of the season being a close top-10 loss to Alabama last month,
AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll: Houston Cougars climb to No. 2 thanks to UConn's 1st loss of season
The Coogs tipped off the conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back wins, including a scare against Central Florida on New Year's Eve.
XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know
The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurant
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
localmemphis.com
Houston Middle School opens first major addition with $17 million facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 950 students at Houston Middle School have a brand new facility after a ribbon-cutting on Monday. Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools, said that the needs of the school were looked into and planning went into how the new space would "accommodate those needs."
Houston Press
Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022
As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Fort Bend Star
UH College of Nursing holds graduation for 76 nurses
Hundreds crowded the Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston for recent Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony and Pinning for the UH College of Nursing, based at the UH Sugar Land campus. “You are graduating from a special university that you have transformed during your stay here,” said Kathryn Tart,...
cw39.com
Severe weather risk | When and where to be on the lookout for storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms return to the Greater Houston area Monday, and a few may be severe. The primary severe threat is strong winds, with a less-likely threat for hail and even one or two tornadoes somewhere in Southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a...
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
fox26houston.com
Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire
HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
coveringkaty.com
Huge pre-owned car dealership will open in Katy
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars. The...
