3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
Bakersfield Now
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
kernvalleysun.com
KRV Arrest Report
Jon Ruccinni of Onyx for driving without a license, driving without vehicle registration and buying/receiving a stolen vehicle. Jason Cox of Lake Isabella for possession of a controlled substance while being armed, violating a restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Dec. 26. Sean Holden of Weldon for resisting...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Suspects set themselves on fire while trying to burn down business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — Jaw-dropping video reveals two people setting fire to a business in East Bakersfield, California. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned. Both the suspects...
Bakersfield Now
BPD finds illegally possessed guns in drugs and weapons investigation
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department found illegally possessed guns after executing a search warrant during a weapons investigation. Police said the search warrant was made in the 200 block of East 18th Street on January 3, 2022, at around 5:00 pm. Officers said they found an...
Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Bakersfield Now
Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD searching for suspect in Central Bakersfield residential burglary
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a residential burglary in 3000 block of Spruce Street. A suspect drove away in a white or silver BMW on Dec. 5, BPD said in a news release.
Bakersfield Now
Shafter PD: Sawed-off shotgun, drugs found during stop for expired registration
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A traffic stop for expired registration leads police to find a sawed-off shotgun and drugs inside a car, arresting three people. The Shafter Police Department said on January 2, 2023, at around 10:10 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration.
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for man allegedly involved in burglary
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Bakersfield police said the incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Central Valley Eye Care, located at 5000 Physician Boulevard. The suspect is described...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for suspect in stabbing of security guard at bar
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a security guard at a bar after he was asked to produce an identification card. It happened around 9:17 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits bar, 6633 Ming Ave. The suspect, who was being escorted out of the bar because he refused to show his ID, then stabbed the guard, the BPD wrote in a news release. The security guard survived, BPD added.
Bakersfield Now
SW Bakersfield residents say sideshow takeovers happen too often in neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, California — Bakersfield police said sideshow takeovers are a recurring problem in the city. The latest target, a quiet neighborhood located in the southwestern part of town. On December 30th, a group of people shutdown the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road making it impossible for...
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident
A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.
