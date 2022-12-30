ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD arrest robbery suspects in northwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in northwest Bakersfield. Officials said that they responded to the robbery on January 4 around midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road near Hageman Road. Police said the victim was approached by a tan-colored Yukon. Several people exited,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
kernvalleysun.com

KRV Arrest Report

Jon Ruccinni of Onyx for driving without a license, driving without vehicle registration and buying/receiving a stolen vehicle. Jason Cox of Lake Isabella for possession of a controlled substance while being armed, violating a restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Dec. 26. Sean Holden of Weldon for resisting...
ONYX, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD finds illegally possessed guns in drugs and weapons investigation

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department found illegally possessed guns after executing a search warrant during a weapons investigation. Police said the search warrant was made in the 200 block of East 18th Street on January 3, 2022, at around 5:00 pm. Officers said they found an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in burglary

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Bakersfield police said the incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Central Valley Eye Care, located at 5000 Physician Boulevard. The suspect is described...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD looking for suspect in stabbing of security guard at bar

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a security guard at a bar after he was asked to produce an identification card. It happened around 9:17 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits bar, 6633 Ming Ave. The suspect, who was being escorted out of the bar because he refused to show his ID, then stabbed the guard, the BPD wrote in a news release. The security guard survived, BPD added.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

