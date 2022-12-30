Read full article on original website
Spain’s 12-month inflation slows down to 5.8% in December
(Reuters) – Spain’s consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, a slower pace than the 6.8% over the 12 months to November, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.9% year-on-year,...
Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio slows to 86.8% in Q3
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8% in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover. The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9...
ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper. The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July...
Russian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble strengthened on Friday, heading towards the 71 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia’s export revenues. At...
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
Bulgaria expects fiscal deficit of 1% of GDP for 2022
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria expects to end 2022 with a fiscal deficit of 1.5 billion levs ($821.11 million), equal to 1.0% of economic output, outperforming a revised target of 3.4%, the finance ministry said. Better than expected tax collection, increased payments by state energy producers and weaker capital spending...
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company’s assets
(Reuters) – FTX on Friday disputed the Securities Commission of the Bahamas’ claims that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s assets. When the digital assets of FTX were transferred to the regulator in November, their value was just $296 million, FTX said...
Turkey cenbank targets 60% lira deposits in banks in H1
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank said on Friday it aims to lift the share of lira deposits to 60% of all deposits in the banking system over the next six months, and vowed to continue using regulations to support access to credit. In its annual monetary policy...
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
(Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it has taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving software development subsidiary, Zenseact. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China’s COVID wave
WUHAN/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a “tough” 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus. Many released balloons...
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON (Reuters) – Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever – and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
China grants conditional approval for Merck’s COVID treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has granted conditional approval for the import of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, China’s medical products regulator said on Friday. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck which is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is approved to be used in adult patients who have mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to China’s National Medical Products Administration.
Indian rupee’s worst behind it; inflows crucial in 2023 – analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian rupee is likely to hold in a tight range in the early part of 2023 but the worst is possibly behind it, said traders and analysts. The local currency has hovered close to its lifetime lows through most of December, but investors said it was not a cause for concern as they pinned hopes on inflows into equities and debt in 2023, on a possible recession in global economies.
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
