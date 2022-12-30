MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian rupee is likely to hold in a tight range in the early part of 2023 but the worst is possibly behind it, said traders and analysts. The local currency has hovered close to its lifetime lows through most of December, but investors said it was not a cause for concern as they pinned hopes on inflows into equities and debt in 2023, on a possible recession in global economies.

3 DAYS AGO