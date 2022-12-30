Read full article on original website
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish...
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON (Reuters) – Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever – and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio slows to 86.8% in Q3
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8% in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover. The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9...
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper. The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July...
Casino’s GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer GPA said on Friday it had taken the first steps towards spinning off its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA and plans to distribute its shares to existing shareholders. Reuters reported last year that GPA was considering the spin-off, as its French parent company...
FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company’s assets
(Reuters) – FTX on Friday disputed the Securities Commission of the Bahamas’ claims that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s assets. When the digital assets of FTX were transferred to the regulator in November, their value was just $296 million, FTX said...
Spain’s 12-month inflation slows down to 5.8% in December
(Reuters) – Spain’s consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, a slower pace than the 6.8% over the 12 months to November, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.9% year-on-year,...
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
UK house price growth slows in December – Nationwide
LONDON (Reuters) – British annual house price growth slowed to 2.8% in December from 4.4% in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a growth of 2.3%. (Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
