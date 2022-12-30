Read full article on original website
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON (Reuters) – Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever – and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish...
Brazil’s Lula calls for peace at meetings with Russia, Ukraine representatives
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met on Saturday with representatives of Russia and Ukraine ahead of his inauguration and called for an end to the war between the two countries. Lula, who will be sworn in on Sunday, said on Twitter he had...
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
Indian rupee’s worst behind it; inflows crucial in 2023 – analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian rupee is likely to hold in a tight range in the early part of 2023 but the worst is possibly behind it, said traders and analysts. The local currency has hovered close to its lifetime lows through most of December, but investors said it was not a cause for concern as they pinned hopes on inflows into equities and debt in 2023, on a possible recession in global economies.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
Ukraine shells Donetsk’s Makiivka, hitting military quarters -officials
(Reuters) – Ukraine’s forces shelled on New Year’s Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia’s officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many. The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in...
Turkey cenbank targets 60% lira deposits in banks in H1
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank said on Friday it aims to lift the share of lira deposits to 60% of all deposits in the banking system over the next six months, and vowed to continue using regulations to support access to credit. In its annual monetary policy...
South Korea, U.S. eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as...
Bulgaria expects fiscal deficit of 1% of GDP for 2022
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria expects to end 2022 with a fiscal deficit of 1.5 billion levs ($821.11 million), equal to 1.0% of economic output, outperforming a revised target of 3.4%, the finance ministry said. Better than expected tax collection, increased payments by state energy producers and weaker capital spending...
ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper. The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July...
Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is...
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio slows to 86.8% in Q3
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8% in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover. The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9...
Spain’s 12-month inflation slows down to 5.8% in December
(Reuters) – Spain’s consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, a slower pace than the 6.8% over the 12 months to November, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.9% year-on-year,...
Zelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
(Reuters) – The leaders of Ukraine and Russia both vowed to push for victory in New Year speeches, but while Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of gratitude and pain, Vladimir Putin urged duty to Russia, casting the war as a near-existential fight. Zelenskiy, recalling some of the most dramatic moments and...
U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port
MIAMI (Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba’s government confiscated in 1960, according to a ruling by a U.S. judge released on Friday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami follows her March ruling...
Venezuela opposition removes interim President Guaido
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition national assembly voted on Friday to remove interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government and appoint a commission to govern the country’s foreign assets, as lawmakers seek a united front ahead of elections slated for 2024. Guaido has been the public face...
Panama says it rejects First Quantum’s legal bid to avoid halting operations
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panamanian government said it rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, according to a statement from its commerce and industry ministry published Friday. The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a government order for...
