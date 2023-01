BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cate Reese scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Shaina Pellington added 12 points and No. 18 Arizona beat California 62-56 Saturday night to win its fifth game in a row. Kailyn Gilbert scored 10 points for Arizona (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO