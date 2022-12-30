Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as manager of Cardiff on this day in 2014.The former Manchester United striker had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.Solskjaer replaced the sacked Malky Mackay, who was was dismissed after a series of disputes with club owner Vincent Tan.But Solskjaer denied he had reservations about working with Tan, or that his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had advised him to turn down the job.He said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and...

