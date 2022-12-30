Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Marcus Rashford reveals reason why he was dropped over disciplinary issue by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
MARCUS RASHFORD confirmed he OVERSLEPT for a team meeting which resulted in him being dropped for Manchester United's trip to Wolves. The 25-year-old's omission from the starting line-up at Molineux raised eyebrows before kick-off. Manager Erik ten Hag said Rashford dropping to the substitutes bench was for disciplinary reasons. In-form...
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd’s lack of ‘quality’ squad players and admits he could be forced into January transfer deals
ERIK TEN HAG has hinted that he could dip into the transfer market during the January window. It comes as the Dutchman bemoaned the lack of "quality" depth at Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are in action against Wolves on Saturday, fresh off the back of a convincing 3-0 win...
Sporting News
All about Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Saudi Arabia will welcome one of the biggest names in football in 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a free transfer to Al Nassr. Ronaldo has been available as a free agent following his controversial exit from Manchester United last month, and the 37-year-old has opted to make a bold move to the Middle East.
Real Madrid ‘ready to offer £89m for Jude Bellingham transfer’ but refuse to pay ‘crazy money’ for England World Cup ace
REAL MADRID are ready to offer £89million for Borussia Dortmund and England ace Jude Bellingham, according to reports. Bellingham, 19, has impressed in Germany since his £25million 2020 transfer from Birmingham City. And he took the World Cup by storm for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions. Bellingham played five...
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Sporting News
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?
The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. Now that Premier League action has returned from the World Cup break, and European play will soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Scott Parker returns to management as the new head coach of Belgian champions Club Bruges
Scott Parker is heading into the Champions League as new coach of Belgian side Club Bruges, four months after being sacked by Bournemouth.
On this day in 2014: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hired as Cardiff boss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as manager of Cardiff on this day in 2014.The former Manchester United striker had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.Solskjaer replaced the sacked Malky Mackay, who was was dismissed after a series of disputes with club owner Vincent Tan.But Solskjaer denied he had reservations about working with Tan, or that his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had advised him to turn down the job.He said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and...
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal wanted Martin Odegaard before Real Madrid move in 2015
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted he wanted to sign Martin Odegaard before he joined Real Madrid in 2014. Los Blancos agreed an incredible deal to bring Odegaard to Madrid in January 2015, just over a month after his 16th birthday, after agreeing a €3m deal with his boyhood club Strømsgodset.
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo SIGNS for new club CONFIRMED, Marco Asensio LATEST, Utd sale ‘IMMINENT’
FREE AGENT Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed his move to a new club. Ronaldo has now signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United on a free, with the Saudi Arabia club confirming the move. And Ronaldo has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt on...
Yardbarker
Could Rabiot be the backup midfielder that Arsenal needs?
A top Serie A club is concerned that an Arsenal-linked midfielder will leave them. Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey have been outstanding in the Arsenal midfield this season. Partey keeps the Gunners defensively alert by linking up the team’s defence and attack through Odegaard and Xhaka, who not only creates chances going forward but also feeds the attackers.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus targeting two Atalanta players
Juventus are searching for new full-backs and have found two candidates at Atalanta as La Dea delivers some of the finest football around the country. The Bianconeri wants to strengthen their right-back spot as the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia de Sciglio struggle at the club. La Dea is...
Yardbarker
Rio Ferdinand has already decided player of the year & young player of the year winners after latest Arsenal win
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has stated that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is surely already the young player of the year after his superb form for the Gunners. Saka has taken his game up to another level this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side to a surprise seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
Transfer rumours: Juventus ready Saka bid; Man Utd consider Aboubakar
Sunday's transfer rumours include Bukayo Saka, Vincent Aboubakar, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexis Mac Allister & more.
Yardbarker
Juventus benchwarmer evaluating offers from two Serie A clubs
Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via...
Comments / 0