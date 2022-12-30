ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

All about Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr

Saudi Arabia will welcome one of the biggest names in football in 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a free transfer to Al Nassr. Ronaldo has been available as a free agent following his controversial exit from Manchester United last month, and the 37-year-old has opted to make a bold move to the Middle East.
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Sporting News

Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?

The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. Now that Premier League action has returned from the World Cup break, and European play will soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
The Independent

On this day in 2014: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hired as Cardiff boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as manager of Cardiff on this day in 2014.The former Manchester United striker had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.Solskjaer replaced the sacked Malky Mackay, who was was dismissed after a series of disputes with club owner Vincent Tan.But Solskjaer denied he had reservations about working with Tan, or that his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had advised him to turn down the job.He said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and...
Yardbarker

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal wanted Martin Odegaard before Real Madrid move in 2015

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted he wanted to sign Martin Odegaard before he joined Real Madrid in 2014. Los Blancos agreed an incredible deal to bring Odegaard to Madrid in January 2015, just over a month after his 16th birthday, after agreeing a €3m deal with his boyhood club Strømsgodset.
Yardbarker

Could Rabiot be the backup midfielder that Arsenal needs?

A top Serie A club is concerned that an Arsenal-linked midfielder will leave them. Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey have been outstanding in the Arsenal midfield this season. Partey keeps the Gunners defensively alert by linking up the team’s defence and attack through Odegaard and Xhaka, who not only creates chances going forward but also feeds the attackers.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus targeting two Atalanta players

Juventus are searching for new full-backs and have found two candidates at Atalanta as La Dea delivers some of the finest football around the country. The Bianconeri wants to strengthen their right-back spot as the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia de Sciglio struggle at the club. La Dea is...
Yardbarker

Juventus benchwarmer evaluating offers from two Serie A clubs

Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via...

