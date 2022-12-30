Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have to admit it. My housekeeping skills were way below average as a nineteen-year-old newlywed.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always had an unhealthy relationship with Scotch Tape. I love the stuff, and I have no idea why. Over the years, I've learned to use Scotch Tape responsibly. As a child, I was obsessed with it.
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.
Your floors take a beating. They are walked, played, stomped, spilled, danced, scooted and crawled on. So who can blame them for looking a little dull and dingy? But if you’d like to see them glisten again, you can take a few simple steps to get — and keep — your floors looking great.
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
The recent winter storm showed us that the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” is still sound advice. One item to consider keeping in your toolbox is the new Infinity X1 hybrid flashlight, which gives households a reliable and rechargeable light that doubles as a power source for other devices such as a cellphone. “With skyrocketing energy prices and natural gas shortages this winter, it’s best to keep one’s house prepared for when power outages inevitably happen, and everyone is left in the dark,” according to the company. “No one wants to open up their emergency kits and realize the old flashlight they put inside years ago is out of juice when they need it most.” Visit infinityx1.com.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Several months ago, I rode to the local hospital in an ambulance due to a medical emergency. Upon my arrival, I was given a large clear plastic bag and instructed to place all my belongings inside it, including my shoes.
Oh, how we all dislike tending to the toilet, the sink, and that shower and tub combo! Here's the lowdown on how to get these pesky tasks done quickly and well.
The time it takes to clean a carpet can vary from six minutes to a full day, to put it briefly. The length of time required to clean a space, its current state, and the obstacles present all play a role (desks and chairs, for example), Carpet drying time must also be factored into the total service time.
By now you have probably heard of hygge, the Danish term for coziness and contentment. While you can incorporate the concept into your home and lifestyle throughout the year, the holiday season is certainly the perfect time. Looking for ways to welcome a sense of hygge this holiday season? Begin...
It is best to move your new Alexa device to another room in your home outside of your bedroom, given Alexa's recording and listening abilities.
