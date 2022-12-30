ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Huawei says it’s out of ‘crisis mode,’ though revenue flat

By ZEN SOO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0HFF_0jyPolOU00
1 of 5

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese technology giant Huawei says it has emerged from “crisis mode” after years of U.S. restrictions that have stifled its overseas sales, even though its revenue for 2022 failed to grow from a year earlier.

“U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we’re back to business as usual,” Eric Xu, Huawei’s current chairman, said in a New Year’s message released Friday.

Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, has struggled since then-U.S. President Donald Trump blocked its access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in 2019 on grounds that Huawei could facilitate Chinese spying.

Huawei denies accusations that it could be a security risk.

Huawei’s unaudited revenue for 2022 is forecast to be 636.9 billion yuan ($91.6 billion) — nearly unchanged compared to a year earlier and in line with earlier estimates.

Xu said in the message that the firm’s telecommunications network business maintained “steady growth” and that a decline in its devices sector — mainly phones — had abated.

He also said that the firm achieved “rapid growth” in its cloud business.

Huawei did not release more detailed financial figures for its businesses or the firm’s overall profit.

For the coming year, Xu pledged to maintain Huawei’s heavy investment in research and development and said that its cloud business needs to become the “foundation” in driving growth.

He mentioned the pandemic only in passing, praising the company’s “frontline staff outside of China — those who have held the fort to serve our customers despite the adverse impacts of COVID-19 ...”

Xu’s message did not mention the recent abrupt end to stringent virus controls or major outbreaks of coronavirus now sweeping China and other countries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China

The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Interesting Engineering

37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China

New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
The Atlantic

Just How Badly Does Apple Need China?

Long before it reached your home, even before its tiny components were pieced together in an assembly plant, your phone was already one of the most complex gadgets in the world. It is the product of a delicate supply chain whose every link is forged by competing business and political interests.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
WSOC Charlotte

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China

BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy