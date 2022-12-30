Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers gymnastics loses dual meet in Owatonna
The Red Wing gymnastics team lost its dual meet against Owatonna 141.775-118.350 Thursday evening. Red Wing senior Chloe Fox finished in third place in all-around with a score of 32.75. Molly Jacobson scored a PR on bars with a 5.4. Mallory Richardson had a PR on bars as well with a 6.4. London Scofield had a PR on beam with a 7.15.
gophersports.com
Nelson Scores Late Winner for 'U' at Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn. - Jaxon Nelson scored with 1:08 remaining in the third period sending the No. 1/3 Minnesota men's hockey team into 2023 with a 2-1 exhibition victory at Bemidji State Saturday evening from Sanford Center. Nelson blasted a one-timer at the top of the right circle off a drop...
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan thankful for teaching role with Minnesota football, final game at Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan is thankful. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream as a college quarterback and for the extra season with Minnesota thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver. More than anything, Morgan is thankful to call himself a Golden Gopher for life. The program is likely...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
fox9.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
Rochester woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into median
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman died on Friday evening in St. Paul after losing control of her car on the interstate.The State Patrol said Qushawna Pugh, 31, was traveling south on Interstate 34 East at Interstate 94,when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of her car. The car collided with a median wall.Pugh was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Plymouth man, 26, identified as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday. Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Man, 42, injured in Highway 35 accident
A 2006 Infinity slammed into the back of a semi on Highway 35 just north of Hager City Thursday, sending the car driver to the hospital. At 1:04 p.m., an accident was reported at Highway 35 and 830th Street. According to a report from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Infinity operated by Travis Rowan, 42, from Red Wing was traveling northbound on the highway when he ran into the back of a 2009 Peterbilt traveling northbound as well being operated by a Conrad Funk, 80, from Bay City.
