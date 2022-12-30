ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers gymnastics loses dual meet in Owatonna

The Red Wing gymnastics team lost its dual meet against Owatonna 141.775-118.350 Thursday evening. Red Wing senior Chloe Fox finished in third place in all-around with a score of 32.75. Molly Jacobson scored a PR on bars with a 5.4. Mallory Richardson had a PR on bars as well with a 6.4. London Scofield had a PR on beam with a 7.15.
RED WING, MN
gophersports.com

Nelson Scores Late Winner for 'U' at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Jaxon Nelson scored with 1:08 remaining in the third period sending the No. 1/3 Minnesota men's hockey team into 2023 with a 2-1 exhibition victory at Bemidji State Saturday evening from Sanford Center. Nelson blasted a one-timer at the top of the right circle off a drop...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News

A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Rochester woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into median

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman died on Friday evening in St. Paul after losing control of her car on the interstate.The State Patrol said Qushawna Pugh, 31, was traveling south on Interstate 34 East at Interstate 94,when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of her car. The car collided with a median wall.Pugh was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Man, 42, injured in Highway 35 accident

A 2006 Infinity slammed into the back of a semi on Highway 35 just north of Hager City Thursday, sending the car driver to the hospital. At 1:04 p.m., an accident was reported at Highway 35 and 830th Street. According to a report from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Infinity operated by Travis Rowan, 42, from Red Wing was traveling northbound on the highway when he ran into the back of a 2009 Peterbilt traveling northbound as well being operated by a Conrad Funk, 80, from Bay City.
HAGER CITY, WI

