WVNT-TV
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 A.M. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that...
WSAZ
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County
According to police, the fatal crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City.
WVNT-TV
Name of Cabell County deputy who hit and killed 13-year-old in Huntington released
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2): The name of the deputy who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington has been released. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jeffrey Racer was driving the cruiser that struck and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson on Friday, Dec. 30.
WSAZ
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
wchstv.com
A community mourns the loss of youth struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is in mourning following the death of a 13-year-old girl, who authorities said was struck by a Cabell County deputy cruiser Friday evening in Huntington. "I don't know what I would say to them. I don't know what I would say. I don't...
wymt.com
West Virginia school bus driver arrested on DUI charges
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A school bus driver has been arrested by West Virginia State Police following an accident that sent six students to the hospital back in September. According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed...
WSAZ
Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
WSAZ
One injured in stabbing incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
wymt.com
One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - A police chase that went through at least two counties in Southwest Virginia ends with an arrest and a man in critical condition at a Pike County hospital. On Thursday, December 29th, officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a police chase that...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman
IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
lootpress.com
Traffic stop in Milton results in arrest, seizure of $1,500, drugs, and firearms
MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During a Governor’s Highway Safety shift today Officer Scott Ballou with the Milton Police Department attempted to stop a car for a speed violation. The car, driven by Brandon McComas of Hurricane did not stop and got off at the mall exit, and immediately...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November
UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
Metro News
One killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in East Huntington late Friday night. The deadly collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. not far from the 5th Avenue and 31st Street intersection. State police are investigating.
3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
Metro News
Bodies recovered from Elk River
DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
