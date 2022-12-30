ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

WVNT-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 A.M. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that...
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

West Virginia school bus driver arrested on DUI charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A school bus driver has been arrested by West Virginia State Police following an accident that sent six students to the hospital back in September. According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed...
FORT GAY, WV
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One injured in stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

One killed after being struck by vehicle in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in East Huntington late Friday night. The deadly collision occurred at around 10:30 p.m. not far from the 5th Avenue and 31st Street intersection. State police are investigating.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Bodies recovered from Elk River

DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
DUCK, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
Mingo Messenger

Hell Creek man charged in shooting

A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

