New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward Chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
San Angelo restaurant employee goes viral on social media
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A social media post went viral after a photo was taken at Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo. It's a Facebook post with more than 42,000 shares, all because of what was printed on a laminated piece of paper. The first two lines read, “Howdy, my...
Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir
Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
DNA help sheriff catch catalytic converter thieve
The lab was able to link Roberts to the stolen catalytic converters during the investigation with DNA.
Trans Man Arrested Following Destructive Tirade at San Angelo Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hairstylist that trashed an Arock salon chair spot was arrested on Wednesday night. As previously reported, on Oct. 15, 2022, a police report was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department alleging that Charles Hardy, 24, of San Angelo, had caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at his former employer's hair salon.
Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
Tom Green County jail logs: December 30, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office. A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.
Four Former Angelo State University Student Athletes Indicted for Brutal Attack & Robbery
SAN ANGELO – Four defendants have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for a robbery after attacking another man and stealing his backpack on the Angelo State University campus back in August. D’Koreion Hammond, Roy Morris, Brenton Jacob Frizell, and Kameren Kirkwood who were, at the...
Arrests for Abusive Language and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 21 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession and Probation Violation charges. 28-year-old Kyeshia Hornsby and 24-year-old Tramarcia George were arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies...
San Angelo Police asking for public's help IDing seized property
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying property seized that was tied to recent mail and package thefts. Anyone who believes they were a victim of a mail or package theft between the months of October and December is asked to take the following steps:
San Angelo package theft suspect arrested by SAPD
Multiple reports of package theft have been reported from October to December. Ethan Leonard has been arrested on theft charges.
As Freezing Temps Come – Protect Your Plants
Much of Texas is in for some very cold freezing weather over the next couple of days with expected below 0 wind chills in many areas including the Concho Valley. Here is some advice to help protect your plants from freezing during this weather event. One of the best ways...
