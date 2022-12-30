ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

CBS 58

Falling temps to end the year after breaking a couple of records

What a difference less than a week makes! Last Friday morning wind chills were in the -30s and -40s, and yesterday temps warmed all the way up to 60° in Milwaukee!. We came up two degrees shy of tying the record high on Thursday, but we did break two other temperature records. The low temperature on Thursday was only 46°, making it the warmest low temp for that date. We also broke today's record high at midnight! It was still 59° at midnight, breaking the old record high for today's date of 57° set back in 1936.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Shoppers frequent Tenuta’s Delicatessen in Kenosha for New Year’s Eve needs

Gearing up for New Year’s Eve, shoppers from far and wide made their way to Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, 3203 52nd St., Thursday to browse aisles of beverages, platters, pasta and other assorted celebration needs. Aaron and Rita Lawler, two Kenosha residents, were perusing the deli counter’s various...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Happy New Year, Kenosha! Here’s a toast to 2023

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. It’s time for those of us who have paper calendars to turn the page … 2022...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6

MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'

MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis

MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 New Year’s Eve events in Racine County

Ring in the new year at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., on New Year’s Eve. Doors will open at 6 pm, dinner will be served at 7 pm, and dancing will follow after. The Doo-Wop Daddies will be the entertainment for the night. Additionally, there will be hors d’oeuvres served, a sit-down dinner, dessert, soda, and a cash bar. There will also be late-night pizza and a champagne toast.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

One dead after crash near 99th and Good Hope Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash near 99th and Good Hope Road. It happened at 7:30 a.m. this morning. Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was a 21-year-old Milwaukee male headed east on W. Good Hope Road. He was driving at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle that had three occupants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Southwest passengers finally take flight

MILWAUKEE — The weeklong Southwest Airlines 'flightmare' appears to be coming to an end, with Milwaukee travelers finally taking to the skies Friday. Southwest's CEO said on "Good Morning America" Friday that Southwest is back to its full schedule, flying 3,900 flights. About 16,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the last week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?

As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
MILWAUKEE, WI

