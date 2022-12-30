INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Attorney General Todd Rokita announces that Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices. Rokitas says he filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. Those states have agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the company in November. The company issued a lengthy statement Friday saying that over the past few years, it has introduced more transparency — and tools to help users manage their data and minimize the data it collects.

