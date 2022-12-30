ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Bulldogs’ rally comes up short against Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Louisiana Tech erased a 13-point deficit, but ended up falling late to Charlotte by a final score of 68-66 on Saturday afternoon inside Halton Arena. The first 15 minutes of the second half was the best stretch of basketball for LA Tech (8-6, 1-2 C-USA), going 10-of-20 from the field while limiting Charlotte (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) to just 17 points.
RUSTON, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Shreveport, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ellis honored with Greenwood Park mural

Coach Wilbert Ellis has long stood watch over the youth of Lincoln Parish, especially on Ruston’s East End where the College Hall of Fame Baseball coach and Grambling Legends Hall of Famer grew up. Ellis has made himself one of the giants in working with youth in Louisiana, of...
RUSTON, LA
violetskyadventures.com

Try a Famous Meat Pie at Natchitoches’ Lasyone’s

Located in the Meat Pie Capital of Louisiana, Lasyone’s serves up some of the best pies in the area. Since 1967, this restaurant has presented its delicious meat pies to locals and visitors alike. Natchitoches fame for the unique recipes has granted the city some culinary popularity. About. Founded...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Haynesville native Pastor RoShada Thompson’s new single ‘I Give You glory’ streaming on all platforms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Haynesville native and pastor who has been involved in ministry for over 20 years is releasing a new gospel single entitled, I Give You Glory. Pastor RoShada is celebrating her new single, which will be streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Prime Music, and Pandora. Thompson tells us the title of the new song is very personal to her.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will.  Upon arrival at the residence, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE

