bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Bulldogs’ rally comes up short against Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Louisiana Tech erased a 13-point deficit, but ended up falling late to Charlotte by a final score of 68-66 on Saturday afternoon inside Halton Arena. The first 15 minutes of the second half was the best stretch of basketball for LA Tech (8-6, 1-2 C-USA), going 10-of-20 from the field while limiting Charlotte (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) to just 17 points.
Shreveport, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022 – Lincoln Prep: Bittersweet release from judicial oversight after 50 years
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on March 23, 2022. After more than 50 years, The Grambling High Foundation (GHF), and Louisiana Tech University (Tech), which acts on behalf of A.E. Phillips Laboratory (AEP), are free from judicial oversight regarding a desegregation lawsuit initiated by the United States in 1966.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ellis honored with Greenwood Park mural
Coach Wilbert Ellis has long stood watch over the youth of Lincoln Parish, especially on Ruston’s East End where the College Hall of Fame Baseball coach and Grambling Legends Hall of Famer grew up. Ellis has made himself one of the giants in working with youth in Louisiana, of...
violetskyadventures.com
Try a Famous Meat Pie at Natchitoches’ Lasyone’s
Located in the Meat Pie Capital of Louisiana, Lasyone’s serves up some of the best pies in the area. Since 1967, this restaurant has presented its delicious meat pies to locals and visitors alike. Natchitoches fame for the unique recipes has granted the city some culinary popularity. About. Founded...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KSLA
Haynesville native Pastor RoShada Thompson’s new single ‘I Give You glory’ streaming on all platforms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Haynesville native and pastor who has been involved in ministry for over 20 years is releasing a new gospel single entitled, I Give You Glory. Pastor RoShada is celebrating her new single, which will be streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Prime Music, and Pandora. Thompson tells us the title of the new song is very personal to her.
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will. Upon arrival at the residence, […]
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
39-year-old killed in hit-and-run on U.S. Hwy 165
A 39-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
Natchitoches Times
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe locating 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley.
‘Come outside and fight me’: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested
The West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue when they discovered a male subject using profanity and yelling inside of the store.
