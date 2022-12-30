Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz split road trip, fall to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz dropped their first Big Sky Conference game of the season, losing to Idaho 79-71 on Saturday afternoon. Sammy Fatkin led the Lady Griz (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) with 20 points, four assists and three steals while Carmen Gfeller added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gina Marxen added 10 points and seven boards as well.
montanasports.com
Montana Sports Year in Review: The stories that shaped 2022
The past year produced many great moments across the sports landscape in Montana. But nobody had as prosperous a year as the Montana State Bobcats, who saw their football team play in the FCS national championship game in January — its first appearance in a title contest since 1984 — and win a Big Sky Conference championship in November — its first in 10 years — all within a 365-day span.
CBS Sports
Montana vs. Idaho: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for a Big Sky battle as the Idaho Vandals and the Montana Grizzlies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 81-62 at home and Idaho taking the second 82-76. The Vandals' 2022...
montanasports.com
Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak
BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
bozemancvb.com
Bozeman's Coziest Hangouts
During the dark days of winter, it’s easy to want to curl up in a blanket at home and stay snuggled up in your warm retreat. But it’s also a good idea to get out of the house and be social during these chilly months, so we’ve gathered a list of some of Bozeman’s coziest hangouts that will recreate that feeling in the outside world.
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
montanarightnow.com
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
Southwest passenger in Bozeman talks about travel 'nightmare'
Toni DeMatteis arrived at the airport in Orange County, California on Thursday, expecting easy travel when she found out her Southwest flight to Bozeman was canceled.
bozemanmagazine.com
Belgrade Police Department Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
BELGRADE - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43pm, personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Central Valley Fire District responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road. The pedestrian, a 64 year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. No other details are available at this time. This matter is under investigation by members of our Criminal Investigations Division. Any persons who may have been a witness to the incident are encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.
TODAY.com
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
Comments / 0