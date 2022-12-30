Read full article on original website
Call For Questions: “Deep In The Heart of Texas” Edition
Washington capped off its season with an Alamo Bowl win over #20 Texas to finish the year with an 11-2 record. Now the Huskies enter the offseason having confirmed that a large chunk of their most important players will be returning and will surely receive substantial preseason hype heading into 2023.
How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season
Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
Washington Women Put Up Fight vs. No. 11 Utah
SEATTLE – The Washington women's basketball team (9-4, 1-2) took it down to the wire, but fell in the end to No. 11 Utah (14-0, 3-0) 53-61 on Sunday afternoon in Alaska Airlines Arena. In a game that saw 13 lead changes, the Huskies battled a tough Utah team....
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win
In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
Simply put, UCLA makes shots and Dawgs don't as Bruins run away with 74-49 win
Braxton Meah scored a career-high 20 points but it wasn't enough for Washington as UCLA took a 9-point halftime lead and ran away to a 74-49 win over the Huskies Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. It's the first time UCLA has beaten Washington and Washington State on the road since the 2016-17 season.
DeBoer Says 11-2 Huskies Can Be Even Better — 'That's the Scary Thing'
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Kalen DeBoer didn't want to look ahead to the 2023 football season and was determined that his University of Washington seniors on Thursday night enjoy a final victory lap at the Alamo Bowl, and then he couldn't help himself. Following a 27-20 decision over Texas,...
Jaime Jaquez, Adem Bona After Big Win Against UW in Seattle
UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez talked about how key freshman post Adem Bona is to the team, Tyger Campbell's performance, his own improved outside shooting -- and Bona talked about defending against the 7-1 Braxton Meah, his offensive development and more.
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Mick Cronin Talks After Blowout Win over Washington
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked about Adem Bona continuing to improve, what he thought was Tyger Campbell's best game of the year, and more in blowing out Washington in Seattle.
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Winter wonderland: Who won 2022 Washington high school holiday basketball tournaments?
There's nothing like holiday-tournament hoops! Here is a round-up of the winter-holiday high school basketball tournaments going on in Washington - or out-of-state events that Washington programs won. HARDWOOD INVITE in SeattleWinner: Garfield boys (defeated Roosevelt from OR in finals) MVP: Jaylin ...
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Another Electrical Substation Vandalized
This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Seattle radio personality Dori Monson dead at 61
SEATTLE — Dori Monson, a longtime Seattle radio personality, died on Saturday, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61. KIRO Newsradio announced Monson’s death in an article posted to its website on Sunday afternoon. “The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family...
Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
