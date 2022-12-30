Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school boys basketball: Season to hinge on defense for guard-centric RedHawks
A well-rounded, guard-heavy South Albany boys basketball team will tackle what coach Tim Matuszak sees as a wide-open Mid-Willamette Conference. The RedHawks (3-3) have rebounded from a rough start against a talented nonleague schedule to win two straight heading into Monday’s conference home game against Central. South’s current starters...
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo announces return in 2023
Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo took to social media on Saturday to announce his plans to return to the Beavers for the 2023 season. The graphic shows Oladapo in his Oregon State uniform with the title "Unfinished Business, I'm back!" Oladapo arrived at Oregon State as a walk-on during...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers upset 10th-ranked UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers grabbed two clutch offensive rebounds and Talia von Oelhoffen made six straight free throws in the final minute as Oregon State held off a late rally by No. 10 UCLA for a 77-72 victory Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers led the entire game until the Bruins...
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to USC 69-58 at Gill Coliseum
USC (11-2, 1-1) held a 35-30 lead at halftime and took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the third quarter to build a 46-32 lead. Oregon State (8-5, 0-2) clawed back behind three consecutive old-fashioned 3-point plays by Beers. A layup by Jelena Mitrovic cut the OSU deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Beavers would get.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavers lost both of their matches to Oregon last season on scores of 56-78 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Jan. 1)
Guided First Day Hikes, Oregon State Parks. Rangers and volunteers will lead New Year's Day hikes at 20 Oregon State Parks. Bundle up with family and friends and join hikes to learn about park history, geology, wildlife and plants at parks around the state. Hikes are free, and the $5 day-use parking fee will be waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open. Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page, https://bit.ly/3YKBHIR, to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times and meetup locations. The nearest hikes to Benton and Linn counties are set for Silver Falls State Park in Sublimity. Additional hike information including terrain and hike distance is available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration. Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife. Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Lebanon-Express
Close enough: Philomath rings in new year 12 hours, 10 seconds early
Children turned their eyes on a blinking, domed, light-covered cardboard fungus and began counting down Saturday, Dec. 31 in Philomath as it fell. It was exactly 12 hours and 10 seconds to midnight and anticipation grew like a, well — “It’s a mushroom!” yelled one child. Philomath’s creativity...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1st. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
Lebanon-Express
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Lebanon-Express
The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County
Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party. In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party. Experts and party insiders...
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
kezi.com
From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations
EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
Lebanon-Express
Video: Early revelers gather for new year mushroom drop
No ball here at the end of the year in Philomath — just a few dozen kids, a cardboard mushroom and a small but mighty nonprofit trying to spread its mycelia to the greater Benton County region.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
