Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
Upcoming Caltrans maintenance closures
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is not scheduled to have closures for maintenance repairs this weekend. Due to the New Year’s Day holiday restrictions, there will be no scheduled closures from Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023. For more information...
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies
What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
