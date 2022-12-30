ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Caltrans maintenance closures

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is not scheduled to have closures for maintenance repairs this weekend. Due to the New Year’s Day holiday restrictions, there will be no scheduled closures from Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023. For more information...
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies

What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
