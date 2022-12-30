Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
To Kill a Mockingbird Book Drive
Segerstrom Center of the Arts is pleased to partner with CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) Foundation to hold a book drive for their Family Resource Center. In the spirit of celebrating one of the great American novels, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, patrons are encouraged to donate books throughout the run of the play (December 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023) to help CHOC provide books to patients, parents and siblings.
localocnews.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
localocnews.com
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
localocnews.com
OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
localocnews.com
Top Ten Stories for December 2022
Top Ten Stories for December 2022 include new traffic laws, clemency, an evacuation warning, and gun safety. Top Ten Stories for December 01 through December 31 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the month of December 2022 (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of...
localocnews.com
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.
localocnews.com
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
localocnews.com
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 30, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Irvine captures Estancia Coast Classic championship with decisive victory
Irvine players and coaches celebrate after the Vaqueros captured the Estancia Coast Classic. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s boys basketball team used a tenacious defense and clutch shooting to defeat Estancia 54-38 and capture the championship game of the Estancia Coast Classic at Estancia Friday night.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Irvine gets another shot at a tourney title with victory over El Modena
Irvine Coach Harry Meussner talks to his players during a timeout Thursday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s boys basketball team built on a six-point first half lead and went on to defeat El Modena 47-34 Thursday night in the championship semifinals of the Estancia Classic at Estancia.
localocnews.com
Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested
4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman
Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
localocnews.com
Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Tournament
Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
localocnews.com
Help save a life by donating blood
Do you have a new year’s resolution to help others? The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on January 11 from 10 AM-4 PM at the Cypress Community Center.
localocnews.com
Fighting deadly fentanyl: Supervisor Don Wagner offers lifesaving Naloxone supplies to high schools in his district
Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought an item to the Board of Supervisors, which allocates $120,000 from the Third District discretionary funds to go towards $20,000 in grants to purchase Naloxone supplies, known as NARCAN, for high schools located in his District. A NARCAN nasal spray immediately stops fentanyl absorption; it has prevented deadly overdoses or poisonings when administered in a timely manner.
localocnews.com
Tesoro keeps rolling and reaches tourney championship game with victory over Tustin
Carson Brown (left) and Nathan Draper led Tesoro to the semifinal win. (Photos: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Tesoro High School’s boys basketball team kept up its winning ways with a 59-51 victory over Tustin in a semifinal game of the Tustin Classic Thursday night at Tustin. Carson...
localocnews.com
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
